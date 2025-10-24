"Like Giving A Map To A Hitman": Democrats To Launch ICE Tracker

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news.

In a move clearly designed to help illegal aliens avoid the authorities, the Democratic Party has proposed adding an ICE tracker to its website to allow anyone to track the movements of agents.

Labelling it a “master” ICE tracker, Rep. Robert Garcia announced the plan alongside Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

NEW: Democrats are planning to launch a "master" ICE-tracker on their website. pic.twitter.com/aYbtH36kJF — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 22, 2025

Less than a month ago, Apple removed an app called ICEBlock from its App Store because it allowed users to report the locations of ICE agents ahead of raids, both putting them in danger and helping illegal aliens evade justice.

Apple acquiesced following pressure from the Justice Department after a demented leftist carried out a shooting at an ICE detention facility in Dallas.

Attorney General Pam Bondi declared “ICEBlock is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs, and violence against law enforcement is an intolerable red line that cannot be crossed.”

🚨 BREAKING: Apple has finally TAKEN DOWN the ICEBlock app, which was used by leftists like the Dallas ICE shooter, to dox the location of ICE agents



Good, but this took WAY too long.



The Trump DOJ intervened, pushing Apple to make the move.



“We reached out to Apple today… pic.twitter.com/A18vZGjvkH — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 3, 2025

Now Democrats want to directly enable the exact same thing on their own website.

Acting ICE director Todd Lyons urged that the move would be akin to “giving a map to a hitman.”

🚨"LIKE GIVING A MAP TO A HITMAN."



Acting @ICEgov Director Todd Lyons responds to Democrats' plan to create a public tool to track I.C.E. agents.@FoxNews | @DHSgov pic.twitter.com/wu1dRg3CG7 — America's Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) October 22, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security described the development as dangerous, further noting “Anyone who actively obstructs law enforcement in the performance of their sworn duties or assaults law enforcement, including U.S. citizens, will face consequences.”

ICE tracking apps and websites directly put the lives of ICE law enforcement and their families in danger.



Less than a month after a deranged gunman — who used an ICE tracking app to plan his attack — opened fire at the Dallas ICE facility, California politicians are pushing to… pic.twitter.com/a1JUWo2JuT — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 22, 2025

ICE agents have repeatedly come under sustained attacks from lunatic leftists.

Of course the Democrats want this.

If an ICE agent gets killed or attacked and it’s found they used the tracker it could lead to massive legal ramifications. — Rich Doherty (@ChiTownGrowz) October 22, 2025

Not playing politics here, but asking a serious question: How is this not a criminal act intentionally putting the lives of law-enforcement officials in danger? — Douglas Hargett 🇺🇸 (@douglashargett) October 22, 2025

Seems unlawful and un-American, so of course Democrats concocted this evil scheme. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 22, 2025

There is one way of countering it:

Well, I expect everyone to submit false ICE sightings and overload their network. — Emerson Miller (@e_millertyme) October 22, 2025

