"Like Giving A Map To A Hitman": Democrats To Launch ICE Tracker

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news.

In a move clearly designed to help illegal aliens avoid the authorities, the Democratic Party has proposed adding an ICE tracker to its website to allow anyone to track the movements of agents.

Labelling it a “master” ICE tracker, Rep. Robert Garcia announced the plan alongside Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Less than a month ago, Apple removed an  app called ICEBlock from its App Store because it allowed users to report the locations of ICE agents ahead of raids, both putting them in danger and helping illegal aliens evade justice.

Apple acquiesced following pressure from the Justice Department after a demented leftist carried out a shooting at an ICE detention facility in Dallas. 

Attorney General Pam Bondi declared “ICEBlock is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs, and violence against law enforcement is an intolerable red line that cannot be crossed.”

Now Democrats want to directly enable the exact same thing on their own website.

Acting ICE director Todd Lyons urged that the move would be akin to “giving a map to a hitman.”

The Department of Homeland Security described the development as dangerous, further noting “Anyone who actively obstructs law enforcement in the performance of their sworn duties or assaults law enforcement, including U.S. citizens, will face consequences.”

ICE agents have repeatedly come under sustained attacks from lunatic leftists.

Of course the Democrats want this.

There is one way of countering it:

