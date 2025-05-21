GLAAD Claims Free Speech Surge On Social Media Undermines LGBT Safety

One of the most detrimental self-sabotage efforts of the woke movement was their rabid push to control public speech online. In the case of gay and trans issues, any criticism no matter how factual or logical was met with Orwellian oversight. For most major social media apps, simply engaging in debate with LGBT activists could mean your account would be flagged and silenced for days or weeks at a time. Refusing to use a trans person's preferred pronouns could result in a permanent ban.

Such policies were established hand-in-hand with federal government efforts to codify LGBT language and make gay and trans people a privileged class protected from any and all scrutiny. Governments and social media platforms partnered up to institute speech controls that might not be possible otherwise. Under the guise of "protecting LGBT people" from discrimination, the door to arbitrary censorship was opened.

This is why in the US there is no such thing as a legal definition for "hate speech". Classifying any speech as "hate speech" would represent a clear violation of the 1st Amendment. Yes, you can "yell fire" in a crowded theater, and yes you can call people whatever pejoratives you want to call them. Hurt feelings are irrelevant to the law, and this is a good thing.

GLAAD, the gay and trans lobby group, thinks otherwise.

The organization issued an “alarming” Social Media Safety Index report this month, which found that, after significant rollbacks in protected speech, social media platforms are overwhelmingly "failing to protect" LGBTQ people.

The only major app that did not receive an "F" grade on LGBT safety was TikTok, which got a D+. GLAAD has now changed it's grading system due to the lack of platforms meeting their standards. For 2025, the platforms were rated numerically, with TikTok at 56/100; Facebook: 45/100; Instagram: 45/100; YouTube: 41/100; Threads: 40/100; and X the lowest at 30/100.

“At a time when real-world violence and harassment against LGBTQ people is on the rise, social media companies are profiting from the flames of anti-LGBTQ hate instead of ensuring the basic safety of LGBTQ users,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement shared with TheWrap. “These low scores should terrify anyone who cares about creating safer, more inclusive online spaces,” she added.

Taking into account the fact that woke activists consider mean words to be the same as an act of violence, it's difficult to take any warnings from GLAAD seriously.

The report lists 14 indicators which address a range of issues affecting LGBTQ people online, including data privacy, moderation transparency, training of content moderators, and workforce diversity. The factor that most interests GLAAD, however, is online censorship.

Jenni Olson, senior director of social media at GLAAD, argues that “The terrible rollbacks from Meta and YouTube are the most important news this year,” referring to both company’s recent decisions to allow previously prohibited hate speech, such as references to LGBTQ people being “abnormal” and “mentally ill” as well as the use of pejorative terms such as “tranny” and “transgenderism.”

“It is especially horrible that YouTube removed gender identity from its list of protected characteristics - and yet is continuing to state that the policy hasn’t changed, when it very clearly has …This is just unprecedented for a major platform. It is extremely concerning for a company to remove a protected characteristic group from a hate speech policy,” Olson said.

In other words, online speech policies are going back to normal and GLAAD doesn't like it. Frankly the amount of social division and strife caused over protecting the fragile feelings of a tiny percentage of the total population isn't worth it. LGBT groups are nothing more than a convenient minority vehicle which the establishment tried to use to inject thought control into the public consciousness. The societal damage done has been immense and will take years to reverse.

The popular anger over LGBT issues was created by the very activists crying about safety. If they had left people alone instead of trying to force their ideological language on the masses, there would be no animosity today. They earned public suspicion by trying to silence public discussion.