print-icon
print-icon

Glorious: Broken MSNBC Host Needs Time Off Because Of 'Trump Exhaustion'

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell whined to his colleague Rachel Maddow that he is so exhausted from reporting on President Trump that he is taking some time off.

Poor baby.

O’Donnell told Mr Maddow “I know you’ve pledged to cover and be here for the first hundred days of the Trump presidency. I hope you noticed that I did not make that same pledge when you did.”

He added, “This is day 52. I thought it was day 92. It turns out it’s day 52, Rachel, and I’m exhausted at day 52.”

So I’m going to take next week off. And I’m telling you that now cause I know you don’t like it when I just drift away. I’m just taking next week off, then I can come back, and go with you all the way to the 100 days,” O’Donnell whimpered.

Mr Maddow responded, “You have to take care of yourself, you got to pace yourself” as if O’Donnell was about to run back to back marathons or something.

O’Donnell then had the temerity to claim that ” Donald Trump’s brain is broken, badly damaged, as he exhibits every day.”

Who has the broken brain here?

“Can I go with you?” Maddow added.

The world’s smallest violin plays.

If Maddow also went, no one would notice, given that a quarter of the guy’s audience has disappeared just since the election.

Is it any wonder?

*  *  *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Loading...