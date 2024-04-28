The Gloves Will Come Off In A Second Biden Term

Authored by David Keltz via American Greatness,

If you believe, correctly, that the entirety of Joe Biden’s presidency has been one unmitigated disaster after another - not only for the American citizenry, but for the United States’ standing on the world stage and for our allies around the globe who have embraced the cause of freedom and religious liberty - fasten your seatbelts, because you haven’t seen anything yet.

If you believe, correctly, that under Biden we are no longer a country that has any interest in securing our border, curbing inflationary spending and excessive taxation, bringing down the price of energy, ridding our institutions of disastrous DEI initiatives, and returning our education standards to one that embraces merit, respect for our Founding Fathers, and our Constitution - brace yourselves, because we may be nearing the point of no return if we aren’t already there.

If you believe, correctly, that in the first three and a half years of Biden’s presidency we have turned our back on America’s greatest ally in the Middle East, failed to come anywhere close to holding the Mullahs accountable for their belligerent behavior towards the U.S. and the Jewish state, and have done next to nothing to instill any sort of fear or deterrence to the nefarious grand visions of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping - just wait, because the current chaos we’re seeing across the world will seem rather tame for what may be in store in the not so distant future.

If, God forbid, Biden finds a way to end up back in the Oval Office come high noon on January 20, 2025, the gloves will be completely ripped off.

It’s hard to imagine that anyone who didn’t hate our country would deliberately continue to take us even further towards the path of self destruction.

But make no mistake: a potential second Biden administration, freed from the burden of having to win another election without having to pathetically pander to moderate and independent voters or pretending to support Israel and throwing a bone to leftist Jews every now and then, will not only double down on its ruinous policies that will have deleterious effects for years to come, but a potential second Biden administration will do so with impunity, without any regard for the consequences that the American people will be forced to reconcile with.

Take the border crisis.

Since Biden took office, there have been 9.2 million encounters with illegal immigrants nationwide—including more than 7.6 million encounters at the Southwest border. Nationwide encounters have now increased by 28 percent compared to March 2021. And this past March, it was reported that there were 107,298 border encounters by the Office of Field Operations (OFO), specifically at ports of entry—an increase of 375 percent compared to March of Fiscal Year (FY) 2021.

This includes 113,742 encounters with single adults at the Southwest border. So no, contrary to the leftist myth, it is not merely mothers and children who are entering our country.

And as if those figures are not horrific enough, so far in FY24, 24,376 Chinese nationals have already tried to enter the country at the Southwest border. Encounters of Chinese nationals in March 2024 have now increased by a whopping 8,500 percent compared to March 2021, surpassing all of last fiscal year—just six months into FY24.

We do not know who these people are. We do not know if they have good intentions or not. We do not know if they love our country or if they want to assimilate. We do not know if they wish to cause harm to American citizens. What we do know is that they broke the law to come here and are overwhelming public resources across the country at taxpayers’ expense. We cannot afford to accommodate them, nor should we.

As horrendous as these border crossing numbers are now, in a second Biden term, these figures will only further be exacerbated as the Democrat Party looks to import millions of likely new voters without a care in the world for what it will do to our cities. The lack of respect that Biden and the Democrat Party have for the citizens of this country knows no bounds.

How about inflationary spending?

During Biden’s first three years, his administration has already accumulated $6.32 trillion in debt, including by spending $391 million on Green New Deal initiatives that will do virtually nothing to stop so-called “climate change” but will dramatically raise the cost of energy. Prices are now up by 19.4 percent since Biden took office. Gas is up more than 50 percent since January 2021, and inflation has been at or above 3 percent for 36 straight months.

But don’t expect Biden to change his drunken spending habits with our money anytime soon. The best we can do is stop complaining about the price at the pump and buy an electric vehicle, says Pete Buttigieg.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that in the final year of his first term, Biden will rack up another $1.582 trillion in debt, meaning our total debt will reach $7.902 trillion by the end of his first four years in office. Only President Barack Obama, who oversaw a debt increase of more than $9.5 trillion during his two terms, dug us into a deeper hole.

In a second Biden term, without any constraints towards continuing to deceive the public about the illusion of fiscal sanity, Biden will likely blow Obama’s figures out of the water as he looks to fully enact his progressive wish list—so that his favorite historians can compare him to Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

How about Biden’s proposed tax plan for his second term?

If implemented, it would impose a corporate tax burden on businesses that would be among the highest in the world. This includes a $5.5 trillion tax increase on the wealthy and corporations, while spending $7.3 trillion on defense and much of the rest on federal entitlement programs, including affordable housing and student debt cancellation.

If Biden returns to the White House, he intends to let the Trump Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) expire at the end of 2025. This would cause a family of five earning $90,000 to see its marginal tax rate jump from 12 percent to 15 percent and would cause its $6,000 in tax credits to fall to $3,000 under the Biden plan.

A second Biden term will not only constitute a tax increase for the rich; it will apply to the middle class as well. But the concerns of working class families are no longer of any importance to Biden or the Democrat Party—and they haven’t been for quite some time.

Look at Biden and the left’s support for DEI.

If he serves a second term, he will continue his war against white America—including when he unconstitutionally chose to exclude billions of dollars from white business owners and farmers regardless of need. Never mind that a federal appellate court and the United States Supreme Court already issued an injunction against the measure—but that won’t stop Biden from trying to enact similar discriminatory policies in the future, because, as we have already learned, he is the divider in chief.

Finally, look at Biden’s betrayal of Israel. Biden and his ilk, including Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, keep prefacing every public comment with the hollow perfunctory statement that the Jewish state has a right to defend itself, and yet, apparently killing Hamas terrorists, who seek its destruction and use its citizens as human shields, is crossing a line—so they’re calling for Benjamin Netanyahu, the Democratically elected leader of Israel, to be ousted. Never mind that 62 percent of the Israeli public supports Netanyahu’s plan for achieving victory in Gaza, while just 16 percent oppose his plan.

If Biden really supported Israel, he would keep his mouth shut and allow Netanyahu to do his job - and he wouldn’t keep funding the terrorist Iranian regime. Just wait and see what happens in a second Biden term, when the Jewish vote no longer matters to Biden.

Instead of Biden working on strengthening our relationship with our strongest allies, he undermines them. Meanwhile, China and Russia are watching closely because they know we have a weak president who is unlikely to make good on any of his threats in response to continued acts of aggression towards our allies, including when he repeatedly tells Iran, “Don’t.” A second Biden term will only further embolden our enemies to do whatever they want.

So what can be done?

To all those who decided to vote for Biden the first go around because they wrongly believed that he would resemble a “return to normalcy” and would supposedly govern as a moderate, what more evidence do you need in order to not vote for him? How many more catastrophes and physical and mental gaffes need to happen before people connect the dots and say this man cannot and should not serve again?

We are led by unserious people who cannot even keep the peace and figure out how to protect Jewish students on college campuses - but these are the people who could be dictating our foreign and domestic policy for the next five years.

Unless, of course, the American people have finally decided that, come November 5, enough is enough.