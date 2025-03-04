'Go Back To Africa!': Unhinged Dems Demand Musk's Deportation As Lawmakers Ramp Up Attacks

During a demonstration Monday afternoon, Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY) called for Department of Government Efficiency boss Elon Musk to kick himself out of the country.

"It was interesting yesterday I was watching a video of an interview of Elon Musk with someone where he said that the Italians should stay in Italy and the Chinese should stay in China, my question to Elon Musk is what the hell are you doing here in America?" Velazquez told the raucous crowd, adding "Go back to South Africa!"

Unhinged



Democrat Rep. Nydia Velazquez: “My question to Elon Musk: What the hell are you doing here in America? Go back to South Africa!" pic.twitter.com/psg9bbdjTy — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) March 3, 2025

Velazquez was parroting a debunked claim shared widely on social media regarding a Musk interview in 2023 that liberal fact-checker Snopes rated as "false,” according to Fox News, which added that Velazquez also railed against DOGE - declaring it must be stopped to protect "the soul of our nation."

Velazquez is the latest Democrat to target Musk by citing his South African heritage. Last week, Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) questioned the Tesla CEO’s loyalty to the U.S. over his immigrant status.

"Mr. Musk has just been here 22 years. He’s a citizen of three countries. I always ask myself the question, with the damage he’s doing here, when push comes to shove, which country is his loyalty to? South Africa? Canada? Or the United States? And he’s only been a citizen, I’ll say again, 22 years,” the Ohio Democrat said during a press conference on Capitol Hill last Wednesday.

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) is attempting to smear Elon Musk by questioning his loyalty to America.



“Mr. Musk has just been here for 22 years, and he’s a citizen of three countries. I always ask myself the question: ‘With the damage he is doing here, when push comes to shove,… pic.twitter.com/tq5SujDZZG — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) February 26, 2025

During an anti-Trump protest in Phoenix last, demonstrators chanted: “Deport Elon” and “no hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here.”

Various Democrat lawmakers plan to bring federal workers affected by DOGE—responsible for aggressively downsizing or eliminating agencies and cutting around 100,000 federal jobs during Trump's first six weeks in office—to President Donald Trump’s address before Congress on Tuesday evening.

"The New Yorkers that will accompany me to the Joint Session show the real and devastating human impact of Trump’s cruel and shortsighted policies and the destructive cuts," Schumer said in a statement. "The slash-and-burn approach that Trump and DOGE have taken has already disrupted so many lives."

Fox News has learned Trump's address will be themed "The Renewal of the American Dream." According to White House officials, the speech will be structured into four key sections: a review of his administration's domestic and international accomplishments; an assessment of the economic progress made under his leadership; a renewed appeal for Congress to secure additional border security funding; and an outline of his plans for fostering global peace.

* * *

Support independent media. Grab a ZeroHedge hat at the ZH Store, or buy any 2 bags of coffee and receive a free ZeroHedge Tumbler!