"Go F**k Yourself!": Brawl Nearly Breaks Out During Jack Smith's Hearing

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith's congressional testimony on Thursday took an unexpected turn when a brawl nearly erupted. The showdown featured former Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone and conservative activist Ivan Raiklin.

The confrontation happened during a break in Smith's appearance before the House Judiciary Committee. Video captured Fanone and Raiklin squaring off as former Capitol Police officers scrambled to pull Fanone back.

"See how many people are restraining you, and look at me, totally in control over my mind and body," Ranklin shouted to Fanone.

Former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, who was also at the Capitol that day, jumped in to separate the two men while uniformed officers formed a barrier between them. Fanone, pointing directly at Raiklin, unleashed a barrage of accusations.

"This guy has threatened my family, threatened my children, threatened to rape my children, you sick bastard," Fanone shouted.

🚨 JUST IN: CHAOS erupts during Jack Smith's hearing as former J6 Capitol Police officer Michael Fanone goes off on Ivan Ranklin and an altercation breaks out



Things are getting TENSE. Fanone ended up leaving.



"This guy has threatened my family!" pic.twitter.com/igXBWz64sW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 22, 2026

There was nearly a physical altercation during a break in the House Judiciary Committee’s Jack Smith hearing pic.twitter.com/LMhcxEQDdJ — Nolan D. McCaskill (@NolanDMcCaskill) January 22, 2026

The chaos prompted additional U.S. Capitol Police to flood the hearing room to restore order, with several officers speaking directly to Raiklin. Shortly after the altercation, Raiklin exited the room, though it’s not clear from reports whether he was kicked out or left on his own accord.

Raiklin later posted a video to X and floated the idea of suing Fanone for defamation because of his accusations, which have gone viral on social media:

Who thinks I should sue Mr. Fanone for defamation? pic.twitter.com/ZyoctE0fR1 — Ivan Raiklin (@IvanRaiklin) January 22, 2026

But the fireworks didn't end there.

Later during the hearing, Fanone interrupted Texas Republican Rep. Troy Nehls as he spoke. Nehls had been arguing that Capitol Police leadership, not President Trump, deserved the blame for what unfolded on January 6.

“I would like to quickly address the police officers of January 6th. Mr. Don, Mr. Fanone, Mr. Gonell, Mr. Hodges. I'm a member of the new select committee to actually examine, actually examine what happened that day,” Rep. Nehls began. “ And I can tell you, gentlemen, that the fault does not lie with Donald Trump. It lies with Yogananda Pittman and the US Capitol leadership team.”

As Nehls continued to speak, Fanone fake-coughed into his hands and shouted, ”Go fuck yourself.”

J6 disgrace Michael Fanone caughs and yells, “Go f*** yourself!” at Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) during the J6 committee hearing.



This is really who Democrats call their hero of J6? Someone who can’t even behave like an adult at a congressional hearing.



Sad!pic.twitter.com/PZVv4RL3FH — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 22, 2026

Smith testified before the committee to discuss his now-defunct investigations into Trump’s questioning of the results of the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents.

Smith used his testimony to claim his investigation wasn’t biased, insisting that Trump “willfully broke the law — the very laws he took an oath to uphold.” He claimed his investigation adhered to Justice Department policy and denied any partisan motive, asserting he would have made the same decision no matter the defendant’s party. Republicans on the committee were unconvinced and challenged that claim head-on, arguing that Smith’s words and actions told a very different story.