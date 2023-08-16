"This Is Going To Be A Horrendous Period" - Newt Gingrich Rages Over Trump Indictment

Authored by Monica Showalter via AmericanThinker.com,

In an eighty-second statement, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich has weighed in with a stark warning about the dangerous implications of the Georgia indictments targeting President Trump in an appearance on Fox News:

A dark dark prediction from one of the wisest political minds in America. Listen to @NewtGingrich pic.twitter.com/71KDAr5Xia — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) August 16, 2023

It's incredible.

Gingrich distills down what this Georgia nightmare for Trump is about and concludes that it's really our nightmare, perhaps even moreso than President Trump's, warning of bitterness that is bound to follow should this garbage indictment from Georgia become the new standard.

He begins with the grotesque double standards of justice as Trump is prosecuted while Democrats who have engaged in far worse crimes have enjoyed impunity. He speaks to how Biden is kind of a parody of the pattern of lawlessness and impunity and corruption seen in recent years, having 'learned' from Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama about how to enrich oneself in office and how to get away with lawbreaking with no prosecution.

He speaks of Trump's outsider status willing to take on the entire system as something that "could destroy their entire machine."

He speaks of the prosecution as a "desperate last-ditch effort by a corrupt machine to "destroy their most dangerous opponent."

He warns that they will do it by destroying the rule of law, the Constitution and creating a legacy of bitterness "which i think will last for a generation or more."

"This is going to be a horrendous period. And we just need to understand: The people who want to control America and want to dictate to America break any law, lie about any topic, and manipulate the system any way they can, and that includes a lot of the elite news media," he said.

What a breathtaking statement, saying what everyone is thinking with eloquence for the ages, and done off the cuff.

It's an amazing statement, comparable to the words of Patrick Henry.

If this doesn't motivate voters to get out and vote for Trump to stop this coming nightmare, what will?

It's by far the most eloquent and statesmanlike warning of what is to come should these partisan hacks of Georgia get away with this.