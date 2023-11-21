"This Is Going To Expose Everything": Mike Lindell Says Georgia Voting Machine Ruling "Opened The Door That No Man Can Shut"

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has vowed to 'expose everything' following last week's massive ruling by an Obama-appointed judge in Georgia, Amy Totenberg, who agreed with Lindell's legal team that electronic voting machines used by the state of Georgia have substantial flaws.

According to Totenberg, there is sufficient cause to believe that there may be "cybersecurity deficiencies that unconstitutionally burden Plaintiffs’ First and Fourteenth Amendment rights and capacity to case effective votes that are accurately counted."

What's more, in a footnote within her 135-page ruling, Totenberg said the evidence in the case "does not suggest that the Plaintiffs are conspiracy theorists of any variety."

"Indeed, some of the nation's leading cybersecurity experts and computer scientists have provided testimony and affidavits on behalf of Plaintiffs' case in the long course of this litigation," she wrote.

"This is going to expose everything," Lindell said during a Monday appearance on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, where he ripped off a tinfoil hat.

"The public's going to demand that this amazing trial is going to go forward," he added.

He also appeared on Real America's Voice with Human Events' Jack Posobiec to celebrate:

Lindell, appearing on the Lindell Report, also discussed the recent election in Argentina.

Lindell's trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 9, 2024.