Google Searches For "Communist Control Act 1954" Soar After Zohran Mamdani's NYC Primary Victory

Zohran Mamdani, a self-identified far-left democratic socialist, has secured the Democratic nomination for New York City mayor after defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo. His sweeping far-left progressive platform—centered on government-run grocery stores, free public buses, universal childcare, defunding the police, protecting criminal illegal aliens, and rejecting President Trump's 'America First' agenda—has triggered renewed concerns over ideological extremism in the dangerous sanctuary city. More broadly, it has reignited fears of communism spreading across the nation.

People in New York started Googling what Socialism was after the polls closed



Lol. Lmao even. pic.twitter.com/xqyerSgUhD — Inverse Cramer (@CramerTracker) June 25, 2025

The current mayor, Democrat Eric Adams, is expected to appear on the November ballot as an independent candidate. His challenger on the Republican ticket is Curtis Sliwa—a radio personality and founder of the Guardian Angels anti-crime patrol—who previously lost to Adams in the 2021 mayoral race.

Tuesday's news of foreign-born Zohran Mamdani defeating Cuomo in the Democratic primary sent shockwaves through political circles on X, sparking widespread concern over the rise of anti-American far-left extremism.

Unsurprisingly, New Yorkers are not impressed with foreign-born Mamdani's endorsement of a communist leader.

There were even some discussions by X users that resurfaced the Communist Control Act of 1954, a federal law aimed at outlawing the Communist Party and restricting Communist activity in the US at the height of the Cold War and McCarthy era.

If we are serious about defending the Republic then this needs to happen. Citizenship is a privilege and not a right for every third world invader dragging demonstrably doomed paradigms with them. @KristiNoem

Deport communists now, from wherever the came. https://t.co/eapOEDzAje — ErikDPrince (@realErikDPrince) June 25, 2025

If he ever gets elected, Trump can imprison and remove him from office under the Communist Control Act of 1954 pic.twitter.com/qeV3W7zaAF — Bushie 🇺🇸🗽 (@OldNewRight) June 25, 2025

Communist control Act of 1954 would like a word — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) June 25, 2025

Google search trends for "Communist Control Act of 1954" exploded....

"More than that, the Naturalization Act stipulates that if anyone expresses revolutionary communist sympathies within 5 years of becoming a citizen, that is prima facie evidence he lied during the naturalization process. His citizenship should be stripped immediately," X user tantum noted.

More than that, the Naturalization Act stipulates that if anyone expresses revolutionary communist sympathies within 5 years of becoming a citizen, that is prima facie evidence he lied during the naturalization process. His citizenship should be stripped immediately https://t.co/xrzbcRXYlH — tantum (@QuasLacrimas) June 25, 2025

And this...

Libertarian Karlyn Borysenko emphasized that Republicans aren't taking the radical left seriously. She said, "Maybe we need a little bit of accelerationism—maybe we need a socialist mayor to show people the potential reality we're dealing with," adding, "Well, might that be very painful for New York City, well yeah..."

What I think about the incoming Socialist

Mayor of New York City. pic.twitter.com/3ciadAPr67 — Karlyn Borysenko, anti-communist cult leader (@DrKarlynB) June 25, 2025

Meanwhile, on the opposite coast in Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass is a literal Marxist—and look at how that sanctuary city turned out.

Mexican rioters in LA called several Waymo self-driving cars to their location and then set them ablaze, unleashing a vast cloud of poisonous smoke into the air. Where is the National Guard? pic.twitter.com/y8rPD7Mvcf — Way of the World (@wayotworld) June 9, 2025

According to Polymarket, NYC has fallen...

And guess what could make a comeback?

. . .