The GOP Has Its Own Platner-Esque Nightmare Erupting In Ohio

Democrats spent months navigating the endless Graham Platner scandals in Maine, before credible rape allegations finally forced him out. Republicans got their own Platner-esque scandal of their own this week in Ohio.

Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio) posted a 25-minute video to X on Sunday morning to deny a stack of abuse allegations from his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, the daughter of Sen. Bernie Moreno. He's been accused of holding a gun to her head, throwing scalding water at her, and fracturing their 2-year-old daughter's collarbone. Miller says none of it happened the way it's described, and he says a family court fight over custody explains why the story surfaced.

"Let me begin with the most painful accusation of all: I have never abused our daughter," Miller said in the video, adding that the claims "have damaged my reputation, caused enormous pain to my family, and most importantly, it's affected our daughter."

He asked viewers to draw their own conclusions from his ex-wife's behavior after the alleged assaults. "Ask yourself, if I had assaulted her, would she have offered to cook me dinner six days later? Would she have invited me to spend an afternoon at the playground with her and our daughter?" Miller said, insisting there is "no evidence" against him and that no court or child welfare investigation has substantiated the allegations. The boiling water, he said, was a kitchen sink spray mistaken for horseplay.

Police confirmed to CNN that prosecutors never filed charges over the daughter's collarbone injury, and that there are no other open investigations involving Miller or Moreno.

Miller has also filed a defamation suit against his ex-wife and her attorney. And the legal conflict cuts both ways: a judge last week ordered both Miller and Moreno - not just one of them - not to "threaten, abuse, annoy or interfere" with each other.

Whatever the merits of that defense, within the hour, Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio posted a statement.

"As he has admitted privately, Max Miller needs serious psychological help," Moreno wrote on X. "He is a danger to my daughter, and I hold my breath every minute he has custody of my granddaughter." He went further still, writing that "if there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them" and that his former son-in-law "should not serve in the House of Representatives."

He continued, "If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them. He should not serve in the House of Representatives. I believe Max Miller needs to seek professional help to end the clear pattern of abuse he has left in his wake. I believe he should not be free to continue endangering others until he does."

Miller didn't let the statement sit unanswered. He shot back at Moreno in his own post on X, writing that "if my daughter said the same thing to me, I personally wouldn't wait two years before holding him accountable." "You know this isn't true and the only reason you are speaking out now is to hide from your own media circus. This is all political," he added.

@berniemoreno If my daughter said the same thing to me, I personally wouldn’t wait two years before holding him accountable. You know this isn’t true and the only reason you are speaking out now is to hide from your own media circus. This is all political. https://t.co/6GmCGBwe5y — Max Miller (@MaxMillerOH) August 2, 2026

A sitting Republican senator calling for a sitting Republican congressman to resign is not a dynamic party leadership wanted heading into a midterm cycle crowded with headaches. Moreno described the two years since the divorce as "pure hell" for his wife, his daughter and the rest of the family, which is not the kind of language reserved for a policy dispute.

Miller's Democratic opponent in the 7th District, union ironworker and Brook Park councilman Brian Poindexter, wasted no time exploiting the situation for his campaign. "No one credibly accused of holding a gun to his wife's head and breaking their 2-year-old daughter's collarbone belongs in the halls of power," Poindexter said in a social media post Sunday as part of a fundraising pitch.

Democrats clearly see an opening in a seat that was not on anyone's flip list a month ago.

Emily Moreno's spokesman, Stefan Mychajliw, offered his own assessment of Miller's livestream, and restraint was not the operative word. "It is shameful that Max Miller decided to go on a bizarre and lie-filled rant about his ex-wife to desperately try to save his political career," Mychajliw said in a post on X. "There is a documented trove of evidence that Miller has a history of violent and dangerous behavior and no amount of victim shaming will change that. Miller can lie and spin on X, but he cannot do so under oath in a court of law. We are confident that justice will prevail in court."

Miller, a former adviser in President Trump's first administration, who was previously endorsed by Trump this cycle, has given no indication he intends to step aside. "I'm not dropping out of this race," he said. "And I'll win in November."

The Ohio GOP faces a Wednesday deadline to swap him out if it wants a different name on the November ballot, an option party officials have discussed given the volume of pressure bearing down from inside the family and outside it alike.

Platner cost Democrats a clean shot at Susan Collins in Maine. Miller may cost Republicans a House seat that shouldn't even be competitive.