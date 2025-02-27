GOP Lawmaker Proposes $250 Trump Bill

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

South Carolina Republican Representative Joe Wilson has put forward an intriguing legislative proposal to create a new $250 bill adorned with an image of President Trump.

Wilson argues that the move would address “Bidenflation,” the economic strain felt by American families due to rising costs during the previous regime. He further suggests that this inflationary pressure has forced people to carry more cash, making the introduction of a higher-denomination bill timely and necessary.

In a statement shared on X, Wilson expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, stating that he is drafting legislation to instruct the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to design the bill.

He dubbed it the “most valuable bill for the most valuable President,” also linking the $250 denomination to the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026, adding a layer of historical significance to the proposal.

The idea has sparked varied reactions. Supporters see it as a fitting tribute to Trump, while critics are questioning its practicality, noting that U.S. law traditionally prohibits featuring living individuals on currency.

If passed, this would mark a historic shift, making Trump the first living current or former president to appear on U.S. money.

The proposal comes amid ongoing economic debates, with inflation having peaked at 9.1% in mid-2022 under Biden and eased to 3% in 2025, though Trump’s recent tariff announcements could influence future price trends.

Would you like to pack a Trump in your wallet, or is this just a distraction from more important issues?

