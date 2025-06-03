GOP Lawmakers Introduce Resolution To Replace "Pride Month" With "Family Month" 

It's June 3rd, and you may have noticed that Corporate America's rainbow logos on X are missing.

Most of the biggest companies dropping their support of pride are companies I’ve worked with to eliminate wokeness.



I’ve also put corporate America on notice that many of my followers will be attending pride events this year just to document anything inappropriate that kids are… https://t.co/7UUSVpiN0i — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 29, 2025

The woke tide is receding, and a cultural reset is underway as the Overton Window shifts away from toxic cultural Marxism and back toward what is now considered socially acceptable: the traditional values of the West.

As traditional values like Christianity and family make a comeback during President Trump's second term, Republican Congresswoman Mary Miller of Illinois took a bold step on Tuesday by introducing a resolution to designate June as "Family Month" instead of "Pride Month."

The Daily Wire was the first to report on Rep. Miller's resolution, co-sponsored by Republican Representatives Michael Cloud, Harriet Hageman, Barry Moore, Diana Harshbarger, Randy Weber, Troy Nehls, Mark Harris, and Michael Rulli. Several parental rights advocacy groups, including Moms for America, the American Family Project, the Family Research Council, and the Eagle Forum, support the resolution.

The first few sentences of the resolution read:

"Supporting the designation of the month of June as Family Month. Whereas the traditional nuclear family is the foundation of a healthy society; Whereas mothers and fathers play a crucial and irreplaceable role in the upbringing of their children; Whereas the best environment for children to thrive is a home with a married mother and father; Whereas roughly half of all marriages in the United States end in divorce; Whereas many young people are opting to delay or forgo marriage and starting a family..."

Miller told The Daily Wire:

"The American family is under relentless attack from a radical leftist agenda that seeks to erase truth, redefine marriage, and confuse our children. By recognizing June as Family Month, we reject the lie of 'Pride' and instead honor God's timeless and perfect design. If we truly want to restore our nation, we must stand united to protect and uphold the foundation upon which it was built — the family."

The resolution comes as President Trump's administration strips cultural Marxism from federal agencies and eliminates woke policies that have arguably done more harm to the nation than good. The president has issued multiple executive orders banning transgender procedures for minors, prohibiting men from participating in women's sports and entering women's spaces, and restricting inappropriate sexual and gender-related content in schools.

The administration has also acknowledged that there are only two biological sexes and has halted diversity programs (DEI), while prioritizing meritocracy for the nation's survival.

"The best environment for children to thrive is a home with a married mother and father," the resolution stated, pointing to an ultra-high divorce rate in the U.S. and the rise of youngsters delaying or forgoing marriage and family.

The resolution continued, "The birth rate in the United States has fallen below the replacement level needed to replenish the population and sustain the economy."

"The month of June was first declared as Pride Month by President Bill Clinton in 1999 and has been done so by Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, rejecting the importance of marriage and family," the resolution noted, adding that since then, "Americans are inundated with perverse Pride Month displays and events throughout the month of June that denigrate the nuclear family."

For decades, Democrats have waged war on the nuclear family, once the bedrock of American society. Leftist radicals have had one clear agenda: to dismantle traditional values in favor of state dependency.

Recall that the Democratic Party's beloved Marxist group, Black Lives Matter, once stated: "We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and 'villages' that collectively care for one another—especially our children—to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable."

The West has spent decades being infected by wokeism, which quickly spread like a cancer over the past 10 to 15 years and has led to widespread dysfunction—threatening to push the nation toward a failed-state trajectory in the decades ahead, that's if continued. A course correction is now underway under President Trump's second term, one centered on family and traditional values—pillars that will only strengthen the nation as it moves into the 2030s.