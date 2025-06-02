GOP Megabill Moves To The Senate, But Rand Paul Says 'Math Doesn't Really Add Up'

The narrowly passed "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" makes its way to the Senate this week, where it faces a handful of GOP spending hawks who say it's far too expensive to pass.

One holdout, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), said that he would support the bill if the debt ceiling hike was removed - telling CBS' Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan that he and three other GOP senators will hold out against the bill unless it's modified.

"I think there are four of us at this point, and I would be very surprised if the bill at least is not modified in a good direction," said Paul. "I want the tax cuts to be permanent. But at the same time, I don't wanna raise the debt ceiling five trillion," he continued, adding "The GOP will own the debt once they vote for this."

The American people, like the Great People of Kentucky, do not support Biden spending levels and $5T in new debt. Therefore, I will not. It’s simple. pic.twitter.com/m9sTuDiGZK — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 1, 2025

According to Paul, there are more holdouts...

On Saturday, President Donald Trump warned Paul that he would be "playing into the hands of the Democrats" if he votes against he bill.

"If Senator Rand Paul votes against our Great, Big, Beautiful Bill, he is voting for, along with the Radical Left Democrats, a 68% Tax Increase and, perhaps even more importantly, a first time ever default on U.S. Debt," Trump wrote on Truth social Saturday afternoon.

"Rand will be playing right into the hands of the Democrats, and the GREAT people of Kentucky will never forgive him! The GROWTH we are experiencing, plus some cost cutting later on, will solve ALL problems. America will be greater than ever before!"

The bill will move through Congress under a budget process known as reconciliation, which allows Senate Republicans to pass legislation with a simple majority vs. the a 60-vote threshold. While this would normally allow the GOP-controlled Senate to pass legislation without any support from Democratic lawmakers, Sen. Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) can only afford to lose three members of his party.

In addition to Rand Paul, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) told Fox News that the bill was "completely unsustainable," and he plans to hold a hearing on it before a full Senate vote.

A Congressional Budget Office (CBO) analysis of the bill's tax provisions concluded that the package's tax provisions - which include an extension of President Trump's 2017 tax cuts - would raise the deficit by an estimated $3.8 trillion over the next decade - something both JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and billionaire Elon Musk have spoken out about, with Dimon predicting a "crisis" in the bond market from undermining public confidence.

According to Sen. Johnson, "I agree with Jamie Dimon here," adding that he wants to return spending to pre-pandemic levels and break the House bill into two separate Senate bills.

When asked if he was willing to 'blow up' the Trump agenda, Johnson said "My loyalty is to the American people, to my kids and grandkids," adding "We cannot continue to mortgage their future."