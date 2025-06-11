GOP Rep. Green To Resign From Congress After Helping Pass 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

Authored by Rachel Acenas via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.) on Monday announced his intent to resign from Congress before his term ends.

Green, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, revealed his plans to retire after the final vote on President Donald Trump’s massive budget package that has become known as the “big, beautiful bill.”

House Homeland Security Chair Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.) speaks about U.S.-China Relations at an event hosted by the Hudson Institute in Washington on Dec. 17, 2024. Madalina Vasiliu/The Epoch Times

The Tennessee Republican originally announced his intent to resign at the end of the previous Congress, but changed his mind.

Green said that he wanted to ensure that Trump’s priorities, including the border security component of the reconciliation package, made it through Congress.

The congressman said that after he retires, he'll work in the private sector for an opportunity that was “too exciting to pass up.”

His next election would have been held in 2026.

“I am grateful to Speaker Johnson and House Leadership for placing their trust in me to chair the Committee on Homeland Security, lead the effort to impeach former Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and to pass H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act, the strongest border security legislation in history to ever pass the House,” Green said in a statement. “However, my time in Congress has come to an end.”

Trump’s mega policy bill passed the lower chamber in a narrow 215-214 vote.

The bill is now under consideration by the Senate. If the upper chamber makes any changes, the House must approve the Senate’s modified version before it goes to the president to sign into law.

Green’s delayed departure could help the GOP pass the massive budget package in the House since Republicans, with their already narrow majority, needed every vote.

There will be 219 Republicans and 212 Democrats in the House when Green’s resignation takes effect.

Green, 60, has served Congress since 2019. Border security has been a key focus of his congressional tenure.

In addition to overseeing the border security section of Trump’s bill, he also led the effort on the Homeland Security Committee to write the border security section of the Secure the Border Act.

Before leading efforts on Mayorkas’s impeachment, Green led the committee through a nearly year-long investigation into the causes, costs, and consequences of the border crisis, which resulted in a five-phase report that covered the whole investigation.

In addition to leading the Homeland Security Committee, the congressman also served as a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

“It was the honor of a lifetime to represent the people of Tennessee in Congress,” Green said. “They asked me to deliver on the conservative values and principles we all hold dear, and I did my level best to do so.”

Green previously served as an Army surgeon and in the state Senate and is from Montgomery County. During his military service, he was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.

The congressman didn’t disclose any further details about what he will do in the private sector.

A special election will be held to replace him, but the timing of that election depends on when he leaves office. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee must call a special election within 10 days of the seat’s official vacancy.

Green’s seat is expected to stay Republican as Trump won his district by 22 points in the November 2024 presidential election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

From NTD News