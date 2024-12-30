GOP Senator Slams Dems' Hypocrisy: Clinton & Obama Deported 17 Million Illegals

Authored by Luis Cornelio via Headline USA,

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., issued a blunt response to Democrats clutching their pearls over President-elect Donald Trump’s pledge to deport illegal immigrants. He pointed out that Democratic presidents have previously deported millions of illegal aliens.

In an interview on the latest episode of Fox News Sunday, Schmitt stated that former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama deported approximately 17 million foreign nationals from the country.

Schmitt aimed his remarks at Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., who during a Senate hearing, claimed that deporting illegal aliens involves “higher prices” and “forceful removal of millions of hard-working community members.”

In response to these claims, Schmitt said, “The idea of deporting people who are here illegally is not a new concept. In fact, the policy and the law of the United States of America for 200 years is if you come here illegally you are detained.”

He added, “If you don’t have a valid reason, either by asylum - by the way, 9 out of 10 asylum claims are bogus - then you are deported. That is how we have always operated.”

Schmitt accused Biden of attempting to shift attitudes towards deporting individuals without legitimate reasons for remaining in the U.S.

“These people do not believe in borders. They think they are arbitrary lines on a map [and] that we are all world citizens and everyone should be able to come here,” he continued.

The senator criticized the left for making American taxpayers cover the expenses for the luxury hotels of foreign nationals while looking the “other way when an illegal immigrant sets a woman on fire on a subway.”

Schmitt referenced the case of Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, a 33-year-old illegal alien accused of setting a woman on fire inside a New York City subway train. Zapeta-Calil had previously been deported in 2018 but returned to the United States.

This case is just one of several high-profile incidents involving illegal aliens. For example, Laken Riley, a beloved 22-year-old nursing student, was viciously murdered by José Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan national who was paroled into the U.S. by the Biden administration.

Another case involved Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old girl from Houston, who investigators said was sexually assaulted and killed by two Venezuelan men, Franklin Pena and Johan Martinez-Rangel.