GOP's Thom Tillis Rage-Quits Senate, Will Not Seek Re-Election Amid 'Political Theatre' And 'Hypocrisy'

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) announced on Sunday that he will not seek re-election, just one day after voting "no" on a procedural vote to advance President Donald Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' - for which Trump attacked Tillis in a series of posts on Truth Social.

"In Washington over the last few years, it’s become increasingly evident that leaders who are willing to embrace bipartisanship, compromise, and demonstrate independent thinking are becoming an endangered species," Tillis said in a statement, adding "It underscores the greatest form of hypocrisy in American politics. When people see independent thinking on the other side, they cheer. But when those very same people see independent thinking coming from their side, they scorn, ostracize, and even censure."

"As many of my colleagues have noticed over the last year, and at times even joked about, I haven’t exactly been excited about running for another term. That is true since the choice is between spending another six years navigating the political theatre and partisan gridlock in Washington or spending that time with the love of my life Susan, our two children, three beautiful grandchildren, and the rest of our extended family back home. It’s not a hard choice, and I will not be seeking re-election."

Tillis' decision creates a political opportunity for Democrats, as it now means a wide-open Senate race in a state that has long been a contested battleground.

In several posts to Truth Social, Trump slammed Tilis for being one of two GOP senators who voted against the bill - accusing him of seeking publicity with his "no" vote, and threatening to launch a campaign against him.

"Tillis is a talker and complainer, NOT A DOER," Trump wrote.