Gov. Walz And AG Ellison To Testify At March 4 Hearing On Fraud In Minnesota

Tim Walz may no longer be seeking reelection as governor, but the questions surrounding the fraud that unfolded on his watch are not going away. Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison are now headed to Capitol Hill to face a congressional investigation into welfare fraud in Minnesota. Both men are scheduled to testify on March 4 before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

"Americans deserve answers about the rampant misuse of taxpayer dollars in Minnesota’s social services programs that occurred on Governor Walz’s and Attorney General Ellison’s watch," Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said in a statement. “The House Oversight Committee recently heard sworn testimony from Minnesota state lawmakers who stated that Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison failed to act to stop this widespread fraud and retaliated against whistleblowers who raised concerns.”

He added, "We look forward to questioning Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison under oath about this scandal to ensure transparency and accountability for the American people, and to advance solutions to prevent waste, fraud, and abuse and impose stronger penalties on those who defraud taxpayers.”

In addition to their testimony, Comer has also demanded documents, communications, and internal records tied to the fraud scheme, and has made it clear that stonewalling will not be tolerated.

Comer has also asked the U.S. Department of the Treasury to turn over all relevant Suspicious Activity Reports to help the committee trace the money and identify how the fraud grew unchecked. In addition, the committee has scheduled transcribed interviews with several current and former Minnesota officials. Those interviews are set to wrap up in February, setting the stage for what could be a very uncomfortable reckoning for Walz, Ellison, and their allies.

The House Oversight Committee opened its investigation in early December after federal prosecutors exposed what lawmakers describe as sweeping fraud and money laundering embedded in Minnesota’s social services system.

Weeks later, independent journalist Nick Shirley posted his now-viral video of a visit to Minneapolis-area daycare centers that received millions of dollars in Medicaid funding. Each site appeared empty.

Federal prosecutors estimate that at least $9 billion in Medicaid funds were stolen by fraudsters.

Earlier this month, Aimee Bock, the convicted former head of Feeding Our Future at the center of Minnesota’s massive child-nutrition fraud scandal, alleged from jail that Walz and Ellison knew about widespread abuse long before federal prosecutors intervened and should be investigated for continuing to approve suspect claims despite her warnings.

"I have to believe that the governor's office and Keith Ellison's office were aware of this," she said. "They've said they were involved in helping the FBI. They've said they were made aware, but apparently, I'm scary so that they couldn't do anything."

In addition to that, a resurfaced 2021 audio recording shows Ellison meeting with Somali community members later convicted in the scheme.

“The only way that we can protect what we have is by inserting ourselves into the political arena,” a man can be heard saying on the recording. “Putting our votes where it needs to be. But most importantly, putting our dollars in the right place. And supporting candidates that will fight to protect our interests.”

“That's right,” Ellison told him.

Days after the meeting, Attorney General Keith Ellison took $10,000 in campaign contributions from individuals who would later be implicated in the fraud scheme.

Comer warned both Walz and Ellison earlier this month that if they don’t show up to the fraud hearing, it would be an “admission of guilt.”

“We've asked not only Gov. Walz, but also Attorney General Ellison, both of whom were in Congress, who I served with in Congress, so they know the rules of Congress,” he said. “They know how serious this is. This has gotten the attention of the national public… so they will have to show up and defend themselves."