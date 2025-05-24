Government-Assisted Suicide Is Spreading Across The Western World

Is it humanitarian empathy, or a nihilistic death cult that desires a legal rationale for population control? The legislative push for government assisted euthanasia in the western world is one of the most guarded topics in establishment media. Nothing negative or critical can be said and all concerns are dismissed as "conspiracy theory". The government run suicide apparatus is a pure and loving function of progressive society...and how dare you suggest otherwise.

This month officials in England, Wales and Scotland will be considering legislation to legalize government assisted euthanasia (End Of Life bills), with laws similar to those passed in Canada in 2016.

The legislation proposes letting terminally ill people end their life if they:

- Are over 18, live in England or Wales, and have been registered with a GP for at least 12 months.

- Have the mental capacity to make the choice and be deemed to have expressed a clear, settled and informed wish, free from coercion or pressure.

- Be expected to die within six months.

- Make two separate declarations, witnessed and signed, about their wish to die.

- Satisfy two independent doctors that they are eligible with at least seven days between each assessment.

This type of legalized suicide should be treated as distinct from the "physician assisted suicide" made available in the US in ten different states. There is a stark difference between an individual going out on their own to seek a doctor to help them commit suicide while suffering a terminal condition, versus the government actively encouraging the public to commit suicide and helping them do it using your tax dollars.

There is plenty of room for debate in both cases, but without a doubt no government should be in the business of mass euthanizing the population. There is far too much temptation for the practice to be expanded beyond people who are already dying.

Case in point: Canada's euthanasia system has been in place for less than a decade and already the government is expanding suicide guidelines for people simply in need of treatment as well as people with mental health issues. This is well beyond the scope of terminal illness.

Keep in mind that the original argument for government euthanasia in 2016 was that it would only happen in very rare cases and only for people with severe illness and suffering great pain. By 2017 after the first government suicide programs were put in place, officials were already arguing for wider application of the program, asserting that euthanasia could save their socialist medical system over $130 million per year in costs (this is one reason why socialist medicine is a bad idea). In other words, killing people is much cheaper than trying to save them.

By extension, it's also expensive to treat people for mental illness and mental illness could, technically, qualify as terminal suffering. So why not offer them suicide options as well? Canada has made mental illness legal grounds for government aided suicide, but the law does not go into effect until 2027. That said, there are multiple reports of such measures being offered already, including accounts by Canadian military veterans with PTSD being told they could qualify for euthanasia.

But it doesn't stop there. Canadian lobby groups are calling for the legalization of government euthanasia for children; people they refer to as "Mature Minors". Such programs are currently in place in countries like Belgium and the Netherlands and there are efforts to do the same in Canada. In 2022, the federally funded Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada paid for a study which argued in favor of MAID (Medical Assistance In Dying) for "mature minors", or children over the age of 12 that were deemed mature enough to make personal medical decisions.

In other words, MAID programs start out as suicide for the terminally ill, then quietly tip-toe out to the mentally ill, and then children who are ill, and no doubt they will eventually apply to mentally ill children.

We've seen this kind of Orwellian tip-toe before, but this is a highly sensitive and explosive topic. For decades now, establishment elites have argued for carbon emissions controls and medical treatment controls in the name of supporting socialized medicine. Government funded euthanasia is a natural consequence of these agendas.

Of course, the carbon pollution and climate change narratives are a farce (there is zero concrete evidence of causation between carbon emissions and climate change), and if socialist medicine requires a shrinking population in order to function then socialized medicine is a failed project that needs to be abandoned.

In terms of mental illness, it seems as though governments are taking advantage of people in moments of weakness and confusion and offering them an easy way out instead of a way to get better. They don't want the public to get better, they want you dead.

It's interesting that the activism around legalizing suicide for minors coincides with the activism to give children medical independence without parental oversight. The transgender issue and the suicide issue appear to intersect when it comes to medical emancipation.

Should Britain and the rest of the UK adopt government suicide programs like Canada, expect them to also exploit healthcare costs and mental health problems as reasons for more death. As of 2024, 1 out of every 20 deaths in Canada was a government assisted suicide. If they bring children and people dealing with mental illness into the equation, that ratio will skyrocket even further. This is not a rare procedure, it's a social mainstay.

If the west continues on this path, forget about trying to reverse the decline in population growth. Get ready instead for a swift population collapse.