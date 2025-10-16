Government Shutdown Enters 16th Day: These Are The Regions Most & Least Impacted

Authored by Mary Prenon via The Epoch Times,

As the federal government shutdown drags on, some states are feeling the pinch a lot more than others—and the nation’s capital is the most affected region.

An Oct. 15 report from WalletHub indicates that some 900,000 federal employees have been furloughed, while another 700,000 continue to work without pay. Essential services such as air traffic control and military operations are continuing.

The data shows that Washington, DC is experiencing the brunt of the stalemate, given that 25 percent of all jobs there are related to the federal government. The District is also home to the highest number of federal contract dollars per capita, which translates to an impasse on many ongoing projects.

In addition, the capital has the second-highest number of residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which is still operating, but runs the risk of losing all funding if the deadlock continues much longer.

Hawaii is listed as the second most affected state, also because of its large number of federal workers. About 5.6 percent of all jobs in Hawaii are federal positions.

Real estate comprises nearly 23 percent of Hawaii’s gross state product—the fourth-highest share in the United States.

The report indicates the shutdown could have an adverse effect on mortgage processing due to staff shortages at the IRS, Federal Housing Administration, and Department of Veterans Affairs.

In addition, Hawaii has some of the country’s largest numbers of national parks.

“The latest government shutdown makes life stressful for people across the U.S., but places like DC and Hawaii, where a high percentage of residents work directly for the government or have government contracts, are getting hit the hardest,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo noted in the report. “States with a lot of residents who receive SNAP benefits, such as New Mexico, also could be in a dire situation if money for this vital program runs out before the gridlock ends.”

New Mexico is listed as the third state most affected by the government shutdown, as it receives more than $6,000 per capita in federal contracts, and a fifth of its population is enrolled in the SNAP Program.

“That means an extended shutdown could lead to a big chunk of the state’s residents struggling to afford food if the government no longer has any funds available for benefits,” the report states.

New Mexico also has the seventh-highest percentage of federal jobs and the fifth-most national parks per capita.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the shutdown is estimated to cost the U.S. economy close to $400 million per day.

Other states hurt the most by the shutdown include Alaska, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Arizona.

Meanwhile, Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana, Nebraska, and New Hampshire represent the top five states that are least affected by the shutdown.

As negotiations over spending limits, foreign aid, and healthcare subsidies continue, the government shutdown has lasted 15 full days and entered its 16th day on Oct. 16.

The longest U.S. government shutdown on record lasted 35 days, from December 2018 to January 2019.