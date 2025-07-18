Governmental Self-Preservation: Why We’ll Never See The Real Epstein List

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.us

If there’s one characteristic that defines Donald Trump it’s his habit of switching his positions on a dime – Leaving many a critic looking rather foolish when they establish an argument against him today, only to discover he mostly agrees with them tomorrow. I’ve learned it’s best to wait a little while before commenting on the man’s policy decisions and allow time for the debate to ferment. After months of deflection and now retraction, the Jeffery Epstein controversy has turned especially ripe.

To understand the chaos surrounding the Epstein issue we have to first recognize that it’s the product of an inherent division within the MAGA movement that needs to be addressed. The campaign to support Trump is built on two groups that intersect but don’t always agree:

1) Average Republicans (and some moderates) who are most concerned with defeating the agenda of leftists and keeping woke activists out of government power.

2) Hardcore conservatives and libertarians from the “conspiracy” end of the movement who are most concerned with defeating the globalist cabal.

I find myself in rooted in both camps and I see both as essential, though it’s clear to me that the goals of the second group are ultimately more important.

To be clear, leftist saboteurs are a legitimate enemy that has been employed as a weapon against the rest of the populace. I’m growing especially tired of the laziness of libertarians who cry “False left/right paradigm!” while forgetting the living hell we all experienced under the reign of Joe Biden and Democrats. The differences between conservatives and leftists cannot be denied.

The country has at least been tolerable under Trump – No more “transing” or grooming of children in schools. No more pride month. No more pandering to DEI. No more open borders. No more federal accusations of conservatives being “terrorists” and a “danger to democracy”. If you can’t at least give some credit for these changes then you’re not a serious person and I have no time for you.

That said, in the end the threat of the political left pales in comparison to the threat presented by the globalists. These are people with a luciferian ideology of self worship and moral relativism and they are in positions of immense power (at least in financial terms). Though their political reputation in the US is faltering, they still have near total control of the narratives in Europe, Australia and Canada, not to mention invasive financial influence throughout most of the world.

Look at it this way: Have you ever heard of a globalist being punished or arrested for their attempts to manipulate and corrupt the social and governmental institutions of any given nation? How many globalist NGOs have been shut down in recent memory? Isn’t the US still pouring tax dollars into globalist institutions like the IMF, BIS (through the Federal Reserve), World Bank, etc.?

Political factions may battle for the minds of the masses and many times these fights are very real, but the globalists always remain in the background watching and waiting for another chance to push civilization further towards their dystopian vision. They don’t care what happens politically as long as their money and influence remain intact. No one ever aims their cannons at the whispering men lurking behind the curtain.

For conservative patriots, dealing with the evils of the political left serves the immediate purpose of treating symptoms, but not the disease. Globalists are a parasitic organism that feeds on humanity, spawning more and more decline and despair as they grow. They must be eliminated from the equation if our future is to ever improve.

Trump has openly admonished the globalists on many occasions and he ran his 2016 and 2024 campaigns on reversing the economic damage they have done. Defeating globalism was a big part of his election platform, it’s undeniable. The problem is, he has consistently backed away from any direct prosecution or punishment of said devils.

Trump stated succinctly in 2024 that he would release the Epstein list, and he now refuses. The haphazard dismissal of the Epstein files despite the embarrassing controversy is a reality check for the conspiracy subset. For the anti-globalist portion of MAGA, especially libertarians and conservative Christians, you have been given notice; Trump is not your gladiator or your savior. He’s not going to fulfill your dreams of government reform, nor is he going to bring the hammer down on the elites.

I warned back in May in my article ‘The Trump Administration’s Biggest Wins And Biggest Fails So Far’ that his handling of the Epstein case was an epic blunder. I noted:

“All we want is a concise list of who engaged with Epstein and his “services”. These people need to be called out and brought to justice NOW. If they are in government they need to be removed ASAP. There is no room for pedos in American leadership anymore.

I can understand certain obstacles, such as keeping victims protected. An outright dump of info would be reckless, not to mention illegal. That said, the feds have had years to go over this evidence. I suspect that the White House is stalling because the client list could destroy a large portion of the government. The number of leaders exposed must be extensive enough that a release of the list would cripple the system. It’s the only explanation that makes sense for why they continue to keep the American people waiting…”

For those seeking answers as to why Trump is running away from the Epstein client list like it’s a nuclear bomb, it’s because it IS a nuclear bomb. I continue to hold that the list is pure poison for the existing government and that its release would be so detrimental it would trigger the collapse of the US system and create a cataclysmic domino effect around the world.

It’s so dangerous, in fact, that Trump is now asserting it “doesn’t exist” or that it’s a “Democrat conspiracy” with files manipulated by Democrats before Biden left office. There’s no explanation as to what Trump means by this other than he seems to be saying the existing evidence is fabricated.

Epstein was arrested for child trafficking. He conveniently died “by suicide” before going to trial (psychopathic personalities like Epstein rarely kill themselves) nullifying any court discovery and public release of his files. Numerous victims have come forward, but we’re supposed to believe that there were no clients? Or, that Epstein never kept a list of those clients? It’s pure stupidity.

The Trump Administration admits to obtaining an endless array of videos featuring minor victims. The question is simple: WHO is in those videos abusing those young girls (or boys)? It’s not that difficult to understand – WE WANT THE NAMES, and we’re never going to stop demanding those names.

But lets not fool ourselves, we’re not going to get our hands on the real, unredacted list. Why? Because some of the most powerful people in the world are on that register and pedophilia is still an unforgivable sin in the eyes of the west. Proof of a mass conspiracy of wealthy pedos and political diddlers is one of the few things that would inspire the public to actually pick up torches and pitchforks and burn Washington DC to the ground.

It’s not a coincidence that woke activists and NGOs have sought to normalize pedophilia through trans propaganda. Globalists eventually want to turn the crime into a social issue; labeling it a matter of “sexual preference” protected by inclusion ideology so they can pursue their disgusting fetish with impunity.

Though leftists have intricate arguments as to why children should be allowed to legally “consent”, the act of pedophilia is still considered worthy of long term imprisonment, castration and even death. No normal person is convinced by the “consent” theory.

Meaning, if a sweeping list is produced that includes the names of government officials, those officials would be dealt with by someone even if they never face prosecution. Trust in government would plummet. The normal functions of American institutions would cease. The country would collapse.

Could this calamity be managed? Possibly, but I don’t think any political leader including Trump wants to to take responsibility for the repercussions. Some say that Trump is on the list – Obviously he knew Epstein as did most people in the upper echelons of society. Epstein made a point to slither into every wealthy circle he could find.

Trump did reportedly kick the guy out of Mar-a-Lago after finding out he made a pass at the underage daughter of an associate. If Trump is on the list then there must be extensive blackmail evidence – So, why didn’t Democrats ever release it? Democrats had four years to flood the media with information (real or fake) on the Epstein case and they did absolutely nothing. No, I think Trump is withholding the list because it’s a weapon of mass destruction, not because he’s on it.

Everyone expected the Dems to suppress the list. No one expected them to do the right thing. People are fuming about Trump because they had high hopes. They expected him to damn the torpedoes and release the files regardless of the aftermath.

I’m here to tell you, government will ALWAYS protect itself first. It’s not an excuse, it’s just a fact.

You’re probably familiar with the concept of the “thin blue line”; the assertion that police act as the only barrier between order and mayhem in American society. The notion has been criticized as elitist and fundamentally untrue. Cops rarely stop crimes in progress and only clean up the mess afterwards, leaving most Americans to protect themselves.

But one could argue that the mere existence of law enforcement as an institution acts as a deterrent to societal decay. And, in the past this idea of the “greater good” has led LEOs to protect each other from prosecution rather than pursue the ugly truth about their brothers in arms.

I think that many people within government also see themselves as a “thin line” of protection; a morally gray barrier between civilization and annihilation. A line between order and anarchy. I think they view their mandate as sacrosanct and that the ends always justify the means.

There’s a large percentage of the normal population that is also willing to overlook the Epstein debacle if it means defeating the chaos of the woke revolution. Recent polls show Trump’s overall approval rating among Republicans actually INCREASED after his handling of the Epstein issue, even though a majority of people in polls also believe the case is being covered up. There’s a lot of us that will continue to call attention to the client list, but don’t doubt for a second that many other people will forget and move on within weeks.

Again, the anti-globalists need to accept the reality that they have limited influence within MAGA. Plenty of people care about libertarian economic theory, the Bildergberg Group, Davos, CBDCs, foreign aid to Israel and cults of ultra-rich luciferian pedos, but not enough people to make any of these things a popular priority. The deeper agenda of globalist control is barely on their peripheral radar, or they don’t take it seriously enough to worry about it over their morning coffee.

Could Trump suddenly change his stance and unleash a torrent of files tomorrow? Like I said in the beginning, he switches positions on a dime, but it will be hard for him to go back on his claims that the client list represents a "hoax". I am doubtful we'll see an uncensored version of the list and even more doubtful that anyone will be prosecuted.

Trump is certainly pulling America back from leftist extremism (that’s a good thing), but he has no intention of going to war with the globalists (that’s a bad thing). As I have noted over and over again, if liberty proponents want to get rid of the cabal they will have to stop waiting for political solutions that will never materialize. The war to unseat the globalists will not be fought by MAGA. The eternal mandate of the political edifice is self preservation, and Trump is part of that edifice.