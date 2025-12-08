Governor Pritzker's Sanctuary Policies Freed 1,700 Criminal Aliens Since January

Illinois sanctuary policies have allowed more than 1,700 criminal illegal aliens to slip back onto the streets since President Trump took office on January 20, and the Department of Homeland Security is now calling out state officials for putting politics ahead of public safety. Among those released are individuals charged with or convicted of homicide, sexual assault, and kidnapping—crimes that should have kept them locked up and handed over to federal immigration authorities.

ICE Director Todd Lyons sent a letter to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul urging him to honor ICE detainers for over 4,000 criminal illegal aliens currently sitting in state custody. The letter marks the second attempt by federal officials to get cooperation from Illinois—the first, sent in September, was completely ignored.

The numbers are staggering . According to the Department of Homeland Security, “Illinois' failure to honor ICE detainers has resulted in the release of 1,768 criminal illegal aliens since January 20. The crimes of these aliens include five homicides, 141 assaults, 23 burglaries, four robberies, 24 dangerous drugs offenses, 15 weapons offenses, and 10 sexual predatory offenses.”

And that's just the ones who've already been let go. The 4,015 criminal illegal aliens still in Illinois custody with active ICE detainers have even grimmer records: 51 homicides, 1,134 assaults, 107 burglaries, 36 robberies, 275 dangerous drug offenses, 120 weapons offenses, and 813 sexual predatory offenses.

ICE reached out to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul in September, urging him to work with the agency and honor detainers on criminal illegal aliens, but Raoul’s office ignored the letter

"Gov. Pritzker and his fellow Illinois sanctuary politicians are releasing murderers, pedophiles, and kidnappers back into our neighborhoods and putting American lives at risk," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. “We are calling on Governor Pritzker and his administration to stop this dangerous derangement and commit to honoring the ICE arrest detainers of the more than 4,000 criminal illegal aliens in Illinois’ custody. It is common sense. Criminal illegal aliens should not be released back onto our streets to terrorize more innocent Americans.”

The Department of Homeland Security highlighted several cases of criminal illegal aliens who were released from custody and put back on the streets because of Prtizker’s sanctuary policies.

Under Governor Pritzker, Illinois’ sanctuary policies have led to the release of some of the most dangerous illegal immigrants, even when ICE had detainers and the offenders clearly threatened public safety: Victor Manuel Mendoza-Garcia, a Mexican national convicted of three counts of aggravated kidnapping for ransom and sentenced to 18 years. Cook County ignored ICE’s detainer, which meant that federal agents had to arrest him after his release.

Then there’s Juan Morales Martinez of Guatemala, who killed two people in a car crash and was found with ammunition and an extended magazine. Clark County also refused to work with ICE, so federal agents had to wait outside the jail to catch him the moment he walked free. He has since been removed from the country.

Amilcar Waldo Gonzalez-Jimenez, another Mexican national, had convictions for DUI, domestic battery, and multiple counts of criminal sexual assault. ICE’s detainer was ignored, and agents had to track him down on their own. The same story played out with Juan Alberto Caro Marin, convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a family member. Cook County let him walk despite ICE’s request to hold him.

Jose Manuel Fuentes-Vargas, also from Mexico, had a criminal history including domestic violence and the sexual assault of a child under 13. His detainer wasn’t honored either. Repeat border crosser Leonardo Ignot-Osto had been convicted of theft, child abduction, and had entered the U.S. illegally at least four times. Cook County still released him. ICE eventually found him and removed him.

The list continues with offenders like Jaime Mandujano-Nunez, convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and sentenced to 17 years. The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) released him without notifying ICE. Federal agents later located and removed him. Alfonso Batalla Garcia had one of the most alarming records: attempted murder, aggravated sexual assault with bodily harm, and aggravated kidnapping. IDOC freed him anyway, ignoring ICE’s detainer, and ICE had to step in to clean up the mess.

And then there’s Guillermo Garcia-Porcayo, convicted of attempted murder with intent to kill. IDOC released him despite an active detainer. ICE finally apprehended him weeks later and removed him from the country.

These cases represent only a handful of the worst offenders.

Governor Pritzker is widely viewed as a likely contender for the Democrats’ 2028 nomination, and his sanctuary policies fit neatly with what the party activists want. They want a standard-bearer who treats resistance to President Trump as a defining principle, and Pritzker has been trying to position himself as that champion, even at the expense of the safety of his constituents.