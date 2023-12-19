Graham Says The 'Biden Knew Nothing About His Son's Activities' Narrative Is Falling Apart

Authored by Stephen Katte via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) believes the narrative being presented by Hunter Biden in response to the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden is "falling apart."

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in Washington on May 25, 2022. (Ting Shen/Pool/Getty Images)

Hunter Biden has been the subject of several ongoing criminal cases over his business dealings. His father is accused of directly being involved in his son's activities and abusing his power by allegedly profiting from his father's office as vice president, enabling bribery, and other high crimes. The White House and President Biden have both denied this. Hunter Biden's attorney claims the whole affair is part of a political agenda.

During a Dec. 17 interview on NBC's "Meet the Press," Sen. Graham said Hunter Biden's narrative that his father knew nothing about his business dealings had begun to unravel in the light of day.

"The idea that Joe Biden knew nothing about the business dealings is falling apart," he said.

However, Sen. Graham also conceded the impeachment inquiry has a tall order ahead of it in actually proving the accusations against the president. He believes if there was any evidence showing the president had committed the crimes he is accused of, it would already be public knowledge.

"They have to prove that President Biden somehow financially benefited from the business enterprises of Hunter Biden. We'll see," he said.

"If there were a smoking gun, I think we'd be talking about it," Sen. Graham added.

House Republicans released the 14-page measure to formalize the House impeachment inquiry of President Biden last week, which then passed on Dec. 13, 221–212. The action gives more power to the probe to investigate the actions of the president, the White House, and the Biden family. President Biden has publicly called the whole action a "baseless political stunt."

Peace Efforts More Important than Impeachment

Despite expressing support for the impeachment of President Biden in the past, Sen. Graham says he is now more concerned with events in the Middle East. He claims to have not "paid that much attention" to the inquiry of late.

"I'm not worried about impeaching the president right now. You know what I'm worried about?" Sen. Graham said.

"Helping the president bring the Mideast to a better spot, trying to convince the Arabs and the Israelis to not let Iran get you off track, give Israel the space to destroy Hamas."

Tensions in the Middle East have been at an all-time high since the Oct. 7 assault on Israel by Hamas. The death toll keeps rising, and there are fears the conflict could spread. Sen. Graham says this situation presents an "opportunity in the Mideast," which may never come again, and that's where the focus should be, in his opinion.

"In the middle of all this carnage, rape, murder, torture, heartbreaking visuals, there's a chance to change things. That's what I'm working on: changing things for the better at home and abroad," he said.

Aside from the troubles in the Middle East and the ongoing war in Ukraine, Sen. Graham revealed that among his chief concerns at the moment is a possible attack on American soil, a fear shared by other lawmakers and authorities.

Last month, FBI Director Christopher Wray revealed there had been a rise in the number of suspected terrorists trying to cross the southern border over the past five years. The U.S. border has been in chaos all year as the number of illegal immigrants attempting to cross into America has reached record-breaking levels. According to Sen. Graham, dealing with the border crisis is far more important than impeaching President Biden.

"I'm trying to find a way forward to secure our broken border before we're attacked," Sen. Graham said.

"I've never been more worried about a 9/11 than I am right now. Our border has been obliterated and we're not going to give in on some Band-Aid fix," he said of many in Congress.