Great Again: Blue-Haired Liberals Seen Enjoying Beautifully Restored DC Park Fountain

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news

Decline is a choice

Just weeks ago, Meridian Hill Park - also known as Malcolm X Park - stood as a graffiti-scarred reminder of neglect, overrun by vagrants, trash, and decay. Today, its iconic 13-basin cascading fountain flows powerfully once more, drawing families, dog walkers, and even those with blue hair who once might have sneered at such efforts.

The transformation is undeniable: clean pathways, flowing water, and people reclaiming public space in the heart of Washington, D.C.

It's the direct result of President Trump's determination to restore the nation's capital ahead of America's 250th anniversary. As one viral video captured, locals are visibly enjoying the revived park where needles and encampments once dominated.

You're listening to the sound of the Nation's Capital coming back to life. ??



Decline is a choice. @POTUS is choosing action, beauty, strength, and pride. pic.twitter.com/CsiVSLdJuJ - US Department of the Interior (@Interior) May 20, 2026

President Trump has been clear about his personal investment in these projects. In a statement shared widely, he detailed the progress:

"So far, over 20 have been revitalized, and fixed, looking better than the day they were built, many years ago. We have some left, some were in very bad and difficult condition, but we will get them all done in a short time. D.C. is being reawakened as to its Beauty, Elegance, and Charm."

He continued on the grand prize:

"The "Granddaddy" of them all will be The Reflecting Pool - 2,500 feet long, and almost 200 feet wide, the biggest such structure ever built, but also, the most troublesome for many Administrations in that, from the time it was built in 1922, it essentially never really worked! It leaked from all angles, drew dirt, grime, and decay, was often filled with garbage, and wasn't at all representative of the two Great Monuments it connects - The Lincoln Memorial, and the Washington Monument."

? NOW: Liberals are LOSING THEIR MINDS after President Trump posted how beautiful the new USA flag blue Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool will look



They hate nice things - and preferred he let the algae and goose poop sit in the pool!



Trump nailed it: "Why would I bother taking… pic.twitter.com/NwJVVrG6PE - Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 10, 2026

"I, together with Doug Burgum and the Department of Interior, am fixing it the right and proper way - It will last for many decades into the future," Trump added.

? JUST NOW: President Trump infuriates the Democrats by announcing he PERSONALLY made contributions to beautify DC, and dozens of fountains are starting to work again



BUILDER-IN-CHIEF.



The Reflecting Pool will be the biggest water project of them all ??



"So far, over 20 have… pic.twitter.com/UDUgdf8qpn - Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 20, 2026

Trump further stated, "The Fountains are now working, and look magnificent as the Park is being entirely rebuilt, using far better and more beautiful materials than originally used. As the Entrance to the White House, it's got to be spectacular - There is no other way! Again, check out what's going on at Lafayette Park."

The historic cascading fountain at Meridian Hill Park in D.C. is flowing after a decade of disrepair and decay - all thanks to President Trump's relentless effort to make our nation's capital beautiful again.



REMEMBER - DECLINE IS A CHOICE! pic.twitter.com/IHLZt0rU4z - Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 19, 2026

The fountain revival aligns with Trump's revived executive order promoting classical architecture for federal buildings - an order Biden scrapped in 2021 but Trump reinstated to prioritize beauty, tradition, and civic pride over modernist ugliness.

Meridian Hill Park before vs. after.



For years, homeless camps and drug addicts took over the park.



Now it's cleaned up and full of families again, thanks to @POTUS's executive order to make the capital safe and beautiful again. ?? https://t.co/CLsrqwSOkW pic.twitter.com/MSrIsuyWvm - Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 18, 2026

Meridian Hill Park's cascading fountain, one of North America's longest, had been dry for years. Now it cascades with renewed vigor, part of a $54 million initiative restoring seven major D.C. fountains.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool - long plagued by leaks and grime - is undergoing a major overhaul with upgraded materials and a striking "American flag blue" finish for enhanced reflection and durability.

As Trump noted, Lafayette Park, right at the White House entrance, is also being fully rebuilt with superior materials. Additional fountains and public spaces across D.C. are in the pipeline, all timed for the 250th celebrations.

The most striking images show everyday Americans - including those who might not vote Trump - relaxing by the flowing water. Blue Haired liberals were even spotted enjoying the surroundings.

Blue Haired liberals in Washington DC are THANKING Trump.



This is Meridian Park, just North of the White House.



Beautiful. Clean. Safe.



Turns out people like living in a city that isn't a drug-ridden, lawless war zone. pic.twitter.com/rcDJt7hgqF - Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 20, 2026

Crime in D.C. is dropping, encampments are cleared, and families are returning. Beauty and order draw people in; neglect repels them. Trump's approach proves that enforcing basic standards and investing in public spaces benefits everyone, regardless of politics.

Leftist critics can fume about "wasted" money or "gentrification," but the footage tells the truth: people love safe, clean, beautiful spaces. They always have. Decades of Democrat-led decay turned the capital into a embarrassment. Trump is reversing it.

The fountains are flowing, the parks are alive, and the capital is reawakening.