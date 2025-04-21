The Great Consternation

Authored by James Howard Kunstler,

"Due process is when only one side has to follow the law and if you point out that this is a suicidal standard you’re a fascist” - Auron MacIntyre

A great consternation boils and bubbles across the land as the sinister forces of Jacobin lawfare keep up their legalistic battery against the nation. You better believe that the country will not stand for much more of this lunatic judicial coup aimed at wrecking the authority of law itself, and with that, any chance for sane management of our affairs.

On Saturday, the activist org Indivisible, sponsored by Linked-In billionaire Reid Hoffman and dark money “pass through” funder the Tides Foundation (Bill Gates and others), sent its “protest” troops into the streets to pretend that there is public support for national suicide. It was a pitiful showing, after all. There are only so many mind-fucked Boomers out there who can be marshaled to militate for the psychopathocracy behind these monied actors.

Easter weekend looked like a turning point in this struggle for sanity over the public interest. On Saturday night, the SCOTUS shot its wad staying the deportation of Venezuelan gang-bangers rounded-up by ICE in Texas. Do you suppose that means the executive branch is powerless now to remove anyone who entered the USA illegally? It’s alleged that the illegal aliens have a right to some due process beyond their deportation orders — which themselves entail sufficient due process to execute their removal, since entering the country illegally is an actionable violation.

Of course, millions of illegal immigrants ditched their own identity documents before crossing into the USA, so there is no way of even establishing who they actually are, were they to appear in an American court for any proposed due process sorting-out. The identity erasure was carried out deliberately to confound the law, and was part of the concerted efforts of NGOs working with the “Joe Biden” regime to stuff illegals into the country as fast as possible with no vetting whatsoever.

It was, you understand, an elaborately engineered operation, down to the CPB One cell phone app created by the US Department of Homeland Security itself under Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to mass produce phony asylum cases that streamlined illegal entry for millions. This was complemented by the DHS program of “humanitarian parole and travel authorization” to enter the US on commercial flights directly from foreign countries, bypassing customs interviews.

The motivation for all that was understood by anyone with a functional brain: to assemble a new voter cohort, using motor-voter procedures and mail-in ballots to guarantee Democratic Party election victories in key districts for all time to come. It couldn’t have been more cynically corrupt, as is the new campaign to prevent these millions of new fake voters from being deported back to where they came from.

All of this points to the question: what can be done about such an arrant insult to the citizens of our country? The consternation arises from the failure of federal appeals courts, and now even the SCOTUS, to end the coup. What’s needed is a raft of major DOJ prosecutions for the serious crimes around the vast panoply of lawfare operations going back to 2016. I believe they are coming and that the reason you hear nothing lately out of the DOJ and the FBI is because the cases are under construction and details about them have not been leaked.

A good place to start would be a case for mass murder, battery, obstruction of justice, and lying to Congress against the people responsible for the Covid-19 caper.

You might have noticed last week — though The New York Times and the cable news networks didn’t report it — that the White House issued a major document titled Lab Leak; the True Origins of Covid 19. The doc succinctly outlines the case that Anthony Fauci of NIAID and Ralph Baric of the University of North Carolina presided over the design of the Covid-19 virus and outsourced its production, with the help of Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance, to the Wuhan Virology Institute lab. Include the CEOs or Pfizer and Moderna, Francis Collins, Rochelle Walensky, and their chief deputies at CDC, and Stephen Hahn, Janet Woodcock, and Robert Califf all serially chiefs of the FDA from 2020 to 2024, for enabling the phony and harmful Covid Vaccine program. Indict them all. Let a jury decide if Dr. Fauci’s preemptive pardon was legitimate. The others enjoy no pardon protection.

Bring cases against, John Brennan, James Comey, and a long list of DOJ / FBI officials for the crimes around RussiaGate. Include Judge James “Jeb” Boasberg for his activities running the FISA court during the period. Indict them under federal statute 18 USC 371, Conspiracy to Defraud the United States. Throw in sedition and possibly treason, since the UK’s MI6 agency was a party to the seditious frauds involved.

Indict Alejandro Mayorkas and his deputies, and the White House aides manipulating “Joe Biden,” for engineering the mass entry of illegal immigrants between January 2021 and 2025.

Bring cases against Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic Party leadership for instigating the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol building, as well as the DNC / RNC pipe bomb hoax.

Investigate the previously ignored incidents of voter fraud in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Georgia in the 2020 election.

Indict Joe Biden and his family for bribery and treason for their money laundering activities in Ukraine, China, Kazakhstan and elsewhere during Biden’s years as vice-president and the period when he was out-of-office, 2017 to 2021 (and enjoyed no immunity).

Indict Norm Eisen, Mary McCord, Andrew Weissmann, and Lisa Monaco for organizing the malicious prosecutions of Donald Trump in 2024 in Georgia, Florida, the District of Columbia, and New York City. And bring a case against Eisen and his assistants for orchestrating the current judicial coup outlined above.

Start making this happen, Pam Bondi and Kash Patel, and you will begin to shatter the giant glass cloche of cognitive dissonance that holds the minds of half the country hostage to a long-running Jacobin conspiracy aimed at wrecking the country. You will at least witness a startling shift in what the people pay attention to. Call it retribution if you like. It represents payback for a host of crimes committed against the American people by government officials who warred against them. It is well-deserved.