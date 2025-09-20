Great Leaders Don't Ignore Red Flags

Authored by Glennys Hyland via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Great leaders are quick to recognize signs and warnings that indicate a potential toxic dynamic. They don’t ignore behaviors that cause uneasy and uncomfortable feelings. Lying, controlling attitudes, self-seeking, manipulation, and blaming others instead of taking responsibility are all strong signs or warnings that need immediate correction to prevent a dangerous and painful outcome in your corporation, ministry, or business.

Here are some signs and behaviors to take seriously.

Lack of Honestly

Do not ignore a lack of honesty. Even a small, tiny lie, requires immediate correction. Exposing lies will help others understand that your organization stands and works in a deception-free zone. This approach strengthens relationships, builds trust, and instills confidence among team members.

Chaos

Organization, order, and structure are essential. A chaotic workplace, where individuals pull in different directions without a clear workflow or instructions, can drain the team’s energy. Such disorder creates anxiety and unrest, impacting both mind and body—what begins in the head eventually affects the entire self.

Effective leaders prioritize order and neatness, fostering a peaceful environment that allows their teams to thrive. They embrace a teachable spirit, consistently seeking to learn and grow. Their character goes beyond surface-level impressions, evident in their demeanor, the atmosphere they cultivate, and, most importantly, their words and actions.

Absence

Great leaders understand the value of being present. They actively identify and address harmful behaviors that create discomfort, such as manipulation, controlling attitudes, gossip that damages reputations, or unwholesome conversations.

These leaders demonstrate love for their vision and workplace through their actions—they show up on time, bring enthusiasm, express gratitude, and inspire their team members to share in that passion. By appreciating, motivating, and encouraging their teams, they cultivate a culture of commitment and shared purpose, amplifying the love for the vision.

Self-Seeking

It is crucial for leaders to remain focused and align every action with the vision. Losing focus can lead to self-serving agendas that misuse the vision and platform for personal gain.

Don’t fall into the trap of being caught in your own net. Straying from the core purpose of the organization—be it a corporation, ministry, or business—creates space for distractions to take center stage, resulting in chaos and confusion. This shift can alter the direction and undermine the purpose. Prioritize exalting the mission above the visionary to successfully achieve the vision.

Favoritism in Rules and Regulations

Know every rule, regulation, and policy—and apply them consistently, including to yourself. Stay informed about team dynamics, changes, and accommodations.

Favoritism, where rules are enforced for some members but not others, breeds inconsistency and results in a dysfunctional team. Ensure fairness by holding everyone accountable equally. Be consistent. Be prepared. Be honest. Lead by example by adhering to the rules you establish.

Accountability

Great leaders embrace accountability and transparency, taking full ownership of their actions, whether positive or negative.

They accept responsibility without shifting blame or offering excuses, even when their positions are on the line. With humility, they prioritize others above themselves, seek wise counsel, and strive to act justly. When challenges arise, they take the time to investigate thoroughly and hold everyone, including fellow leaders, accountable.

They understand that every situation has two sides and ensure both perspectives are heard. Relying solely on one person’s account—especially when that individual holds a higher position or provides a preferred narrative—can lead to devastating consequences for the organization, ministry, or business.

Truth, no matter how painful, is essential for freedom and resolution. Justice is the key to bringing closure and restoring balance in every scenario. Great leaders recognize that mistakes happen and use them as learning opportunities. They act quickly to correct injustices and make amends with all parties involved. Above all, they embody the principle: Treat others as you would like to be treated.

Bad Behaviors

Wise leaders identify and address lies, manipulation, and controlling behaviors. They reject unwholesome language and actions that make team members feel uncomfortable or intimidated by misuse of power.While things may seem fine on the surface in these cases, leaders understand that, deep down, many team members may be silently hurting, choosing to endure for the sake of their dedication to the vision. Truly great leaders prioritize the well-being of their team, fostering fairness and respect. They actively encourage honesty and genuine unity, creating an environment where everyone feels valued and heard.

Prevent Dangerous Outcomes

Addressing wrongdoing and taking immediate corrective action are essential for building a healthy, successful team.

Covering up the truth by removing the team member who felt uncomfortable is a perilous path for any organization. These behaviors cannot be ignored. Leaders must remain vigilant, as appearances can be deceiving—what seems fine from the surface or from your point of view may not reflect the reality.

Invest in fostering healthy relationships. Engage with your team, listen to their concerns, and ask thoughtful questions. Take every possible step to prevent harmful and painful outcomes for your organization, ministry, or business.

A leader without accountability—or with accountability that is too distant—is like a country without border protection: they can come and go freely, leaving those under their care vulnerable and insecure. This lack of accountability is dangerous for those within their responsibility.

Effective leaders always have someone to whom they can be accountable—someone who encourages them when they excel and gently corrects them when they fall. Accountability is essential for growth and trust. Embrace it.

The Epoch Times copyright © 2025. The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors. They are meant for general informational purposes only and should not be construed or interpreted as a recommendation or solicitation. The Epoch Times does not provide investment, tax, legal, financial planning, estate planning, or any other personal finance advice. The Epoch Times holds no liability for the accuracy or timeliness of the information provided.