Green Day Frontman Slammed For Holding Up 'Trump Head' At Concert

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

During a performance in Washington DC on Sunday, Billie Joe Armstrong, frontman for the band Green Day, was pictured holding aloft a representation of Donald Trump’s head, prompting swift backlash.

The ‘head’ was a plastic Trump mask with ‘idiot’ written on it.

The image was posted to a fan account on X:

I’m not a part of the maga agenda #greenday pic.twitter.com/B8JP8bBl62 — Green Day Inc. (@GreenDayInc) July 30, 2024

Considering not even three weeks have passed since an attempt was made to shoot Trump dead, the reaction has been one of disgust.

Green Day had a concert here in DC last night.



They decided it’d be a good idea to hold up a severed Trump head.



Just TWO WEEKS after he was sh*t in the head.



These people are SICK. pic.twitter.com/Fn7eP4RTFQ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 30, 2024

Yes, liberals want to kill their political opponents, as we have recently seen. — It’s Chinatown, Jake (@DetectiveJake1) July 31, 2024

Inciting violence. — Disenfranchised (@BostonSweetSox) July 31, 2024

im a green day fan im going to see them next week in concert. separate art from the artist thats how it should be 100% of the time. i definitely don't agree with this i think it's sick — Giancarlo Bintarelli 🇮🇹🇮🇹 (@gcbintarelli) July 30, 2024

As we have previously noted, Green Day have been ‘raging for the machine’ for some time now.

Armstrong, now aged 51 but still sporting bleached hair as if he is a teenager, often changes the words of the song ‘American Idiot’ from “I’m not a part of the redneck agenda,” to “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda.”

Many have pointed out that the original lyrics of American Idiot were embraced by Americans at the time who stood in opposition to the warmongering neocon administration led by George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. Ironic then that Trump is the only President of the modern era not to have sent Americans to war.

Armstrong clearly didn’t pay any attention to the reaction Jack Black and his Tenacious D band mate Kyle Gass received after declaring a desire that the shooter had not missed Trump just days afterwards.

The band were forced to cancel their entire tour and leave Australia in the wake of the comments.

