Greenpeace Canada Co-Founder Admits "We Are Not In A Climate Crisis"

Via American Greatness,

The co-founder of Greenpeace Canada told podcast host Dan Proft that “climate alarmism is 100% untrue.”

“They said it was the hottest year in the history of the earth the other day, and it’s not,” Moore told Proft on the “Counterculture” podcast.

“That’s just, period, a lie.”

“The whole climate alarmism - ‘climate catastrophe’ - is 100% untrue,” said Moore.

“We are not in a climate crisis.”

Moore told Proft that “there is nothing really that radical happening” with the climate, and it’s essential to “seek the truth” and “sort out what is true and what isn’t.”

This full interview is available on Rumble, YouTube, and Spotify.

Moore is the co-founder of Greenpeace Canada and is currently directly of the CO2 Coalition, a non-partisan foundation that educates policy leaders and the public about the important contributions of carbon dioxide to our lives and the economy.

In 2013, Moore published Confessions of a Greenpeace Dropout – The Making of a Sensible Environmentalist, which documents his 15 years with Greenpeace and outlines his vision for a sustainable future.

Proft launched “Counterculture” - American Greatness’ newest podcast — in September 2023. He also is the co-host of “Chicago’s Morning Answer” weekday mornings from 5-9 a.m. on AM 560 Chicago. A former Republican candidate for Illinois Governor, Proft attended Northwestern University and received his J.D. from Loyola University-Chicago.