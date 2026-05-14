Grenade-Type IED Found At Alabama Dam Raises Alarm Over Critical Infrastructure Threats

Divers recovered and safely detonated a grenade-type improvised explosive device at the J.B. Converse Reservoir dam in Mobile, Alabama, a federally designated critical infrastructure site that supplies the region's drinking water.

Local outlet Fox10TV reports that the Gulf Coast Regional Maritime Response and Render-Safe Team retrieved and detonated the grenade-type IED at the 3,600-acre artificial reservoir, which holds about 17 billion gallons of water and serves as the primary drinking water source for the 350,000 people in the Mobile area.

🚨WHAT THE HELL?!!!!



Divers doing a ROUTINE maintenance check at the Converse Reservoir dam in Mobile, AL...



...just found an underwater IED!!!!



Apparently a grenade-type bomb was sitting submerged at the bottom of a dam that holds an entire city's DRINKING WATER.



It took… pic.twitter.com/Rh5VQMspcU — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) May 14, 2026

Divers conducting routine maintenance surveys found the device, prompting a multi-agency response that included the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, the FBI Bomb Squad, the Mobile Police Department Explosive Ordnance Detail, the ALEA Bomb Squad, and the Daphne Search and Rescue Team. The Department of Homeland Security was notified of the incident.

"This is an unprecedented threat, and we are fortunate that this device was discovered before it could cause serious damage to our water supply or harm to individuals. We are grateful for the professionalism and competency of our law enforcement partners – as well as the quick thinking of our contractors and divers – in identifying this device and safely destroying it," Bud McCrory, the director of Mobile Area Water and Sewer System, stated.

The incident recalls a 2010 report from Texas, when federal agents warned that Mexican drug cartels were plotting to blow up a border dam. The broader infrastructure security concern today is far more serious, given the millions of illegal aliens who have flooded the nation during the Biden-Harris regime.