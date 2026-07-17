The Grooming Gang Cover-Up: 250,000 Reasons "Online Safety" Is A Scam

Authored by John Wilder via WilderWealthyWise.com,

“These borders are well protected.” – The Fellowship of the Ring

(all memes as found)

Governments around the world trot out the kids whenever they want to remove freedoms.

Protect the children. It’s always for the children.

The reality is that they don’t care at all about the kids.

Let’s look at the KIDS Act. The “Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act” has passed the House. The Senate Democrats have said . . . it’s too weak. Of course they did. There appears to be no speech that they love except their own.

But they’re not alone: the European Parliament’s Online Safety was rammed through during “legislator vacation” using a backdoor procedural trick that required an absolute majority just to kill it. Now it’s legal for them to sort through “private” messages. For the kids.

The UK Online Safety Act is sold the same way. It’s there to protect children.

The real effect is that it pushes everyone toward some form of online ID and forces websites to keep kids off their platforms. Sites like 4chan and Gab® told them to pound sand because they aren’t a UK website. All of this is supposedly to protect the kids.

Right.

If that’s true, they need to explain the grooming gangs who have raped an estimated 250,000 girls in the UK.

The reports that came out in June 2026 are horrific. They underline the point that if you import rapists, they’re going to rape because it’s what they do, and approved. Indians made a movie back in 1997 called Raja Ki Ayegi Baraat. The plot is straightforward.

Mala is raped by Raja. She takes him to court. The judge sentences them to marry as punishment for Raja. Raja and his family are cruel and hostile at first, even trying to kill Mala. Over time she wins them over through her kindness and resilience.

Tens of millions of Indians have seen this movie. That’s the cultural attitude of India on display.

If you import Indians, you’ll get rape, and mainly gang rapes because their upper-body strength is generally less than the average woman in the West. I know that sounds like a joke, but it’s actually true. Pakistan is similar, with one in three women reporting rape during their lifetimes in Pakistan, and those are the women they supposedly like.

If you’re not of their religions?

Well, you’re an animal to them, and they can do as they like, so 250,000 rapes is what they like.

Since a license is required to paddle a surfboard on the Thames, I’m sure the justice system is set up to take on actual gang rapists of children?

Well, no. The report on the 250,000 white English, Scottish, and Welsh girls that were systematically raped over the decades came out in June 2026. GloboLeftists in the UK mocked the report because of course they did. They had to mock it because there is a hierarchy in their world. Illegal immigrants who contribute nothing are at the top, because the goal of the GloboLeftist is to destroy whatever nation they’re in.

Sure, GloboLeftists say they’re against rape and against oppressing women, but only when white men are doing the raping and oppressing. If they rapists and abusers come from a foreign culture, well, rape and abuse as much as you want. After all, they’re only women.

Based on anecdotal evidence, the police in Europe have zero interest in arresting anyone who isn’t a lawful white citizen. In several cases, the police brought the young girls that were being sexually abused back to the abusers. The thankful abusers gave the police a turn on the girls.

Again, I’m not making any of this up. I’d bet money that those police were either Pakistani or Indian, which is another reason why you don’t want foreigners in positions of power. Imagine how the all-moslim, all-immigrant city council in Hamtramck, Michigan will work to protect Christian rights? If you go during the citizen comment period the mayor will call you a racist for suggesting that they not name streets for Islamic terrorists. It won’t be long before the Islamic call for prayer will be broadcast.

Wonder when they’ll require burkas? The Democrats will no doubt approve and encourage this.

But let’s go back to the UK. There have been at least three high-profile events that hit the public consciousness in the last month. The first was the murder of Henry Nowak. The police didn’t want the footage to come out, but when it did, watching them handcuff a nearly bloodless young English man was heartbreaking. It turned to rage-inducing when the facts and lies of the Sikh who murdered him came out.

Then a young man was being attacked by three non-English black men, and the police arrested the white guy. Birmingham Police politely asked that the footage not be shared, but they fully supported the actions of the police in arresting the victim and ignoring the attackers.

The third case didn’t get nearly as much attention, but it was again a white Englishman being attacked while the police arrested him as his attackers mocked him.

So, yeah.

As Ian Fleming wrote: “Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action.”

Justice in the courts is similarly absent. In Sweden, a rapefugee wasn’t deported after his three-year prison sentence because the rape “didn’t last long enough.” In the UK, a rapefugee raped three women in a short period and got a suspended sentence. But, a white British man was sent to prison for 20 months for saying, “Every man and their dog should be smashing fuck out of [hotel filled with rapefugees].” ‘

He had 1,500 Facebook followers. The post got six likes. Off to prison, mate!

How much of this is going on in the United States right now? How many Patel Motels are filled with H-1Deviant Indians setting up their own grooming gangs? The data shows that Indians are now leading the sexual abductors in the United Kingdom, and it’s not like we’re getting Indians from a different India over here in the United States. And the authorities in the United States are actively trying to skew the data as shown below:

No, any government licensing for use of the Internet is not for the kids. At all. It’s to make it so no one can talk back against the false reality the GloboLeft creates, so that any speech that they don’t agree with is hate speech.

And by their logic, hate speech isn’t protected speech, so any speech they hate is hate speech.

They just need a way to track you so they can punish you if you complain about children being raped or your people being replaced while Big Tech companies lobby to get your data so that they can maximize your profit potential to them.

But it’s for the kids, right?