Guardian Ludicrously Reports That Orthodox Bishop Was "Allegedly Stabbed"

The left-wing Guardian newspaper reported on the brutal stabbing of Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel in Sydney that was caught on camera by saying the victim was “allegedly stabbed.”

Yes, really.

Watch the video. There’s really no “allegedly” about it...

Christian under attack again. Priest Mar Marry got stabbed multiple times few minutes ago live in church, he is been taken to hospital another priest got stabbed in his hind while helping. Praying they both alright. #Assyrian #assyrianchurch #assyrianunderattack pic.twitter.com/L2uJ2wTBAL — Zeena David (@Zeenadavid) April 15, 2024

Bishop Emmanuel was stabbed multiple times by a 15-year-old boy during a live broadcast.

The teenager, dressed all in black, approached the altar at the Christ the Good Shepherd Church, before launching a frenzied attack on the bishop’s head and upper body, leaving him with multiple stab wounds.

According to a video report posted by the Guardian, Bishop Emmanuel was only “allegedly stabbed.”

The Pope is also allegedly Catholic.

A video of the attacker shows him smirking while being restrained by churchgoers and police.

The unrepentant smirk of the attacker.

The face of evil.



Islam is a scourge on the world and must not be tolerated in the West.



The time is coming when we will have to make some very difficult decisions.https://t.co/fqNxwpmuuO — Fr Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) April 15, 2024

The Daily Mail also demonized the victim as an “anti-vaxxer,” as if that somehow justified the brutal assault.

The Telegraph also highlighted how, “Bishop Emmanuel has a reputation as a fire and brimstone preacher who expresses anti-LGBTQ+ views.”

The stabbing prompted a massive riot outside the church, with the Bishop’s supporters shockingly not choosing to hold hands and sing ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ instead.

“Bring him out!” A crowd of over 5000 angry Australian Christians surrounded the church in Sydney where hundreds of riot police officers were guarding the "man" who attacked the bishop and the faithful. pic.twitter.com/vM8DVwQCgl — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) April 15, 2024

Full blown riot in Western Sydney outside the Assyrian Aramaic Church following the stabbing of Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel and multiple priests.

Police have the suspect in custody and the crowds want to lynch him. All filmed by @Chriscoveries pic.twitter.com/qMGMcvlUU9 — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇦🇹🇼🇨🇾 (@DrewPavlou) April 15, 2024

