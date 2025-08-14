Guess What Leftists Have Up Their Sleeve In Response To Trump's D.C. Crime Crackdown...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In the wake of President Trump taking the decision to crackdown on crime in the nation’s capital, angry leftists are planning to counter strike by… banging spoons on saucepans.

Some might say they’re responding in the only way they know how.

By making a load of noise without achieving anything.

Trump: “I’m going to make DC a safer place for the people who live here.”



DC libtards: “We must go outside and bang pots and pans.” pic.twitter.com/s1lfj6Rqwl — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 12, 2025

Yeah, neighbours are not going to come outside and politely ask why their kids are being woken up.

Or why they’ve been disturbed from their slumber.

Not in D.C.

Omg so they are going to disrupt neighbors when they are putting their kids to bed to have them come outside to discuss politics? Is this real life? Pretty sure if your neighbors have to come outside to shut you up they won’t be discussing politics! — Bridget Chaz (@getoverit2210) August 12, 2025

Trump must be terrified of this devastating opposition ploy.

They always come up with the stupidest ideas! — Kim D (@_Kim37) August 12, 2025

He’s surely reconsidering deployment of the National Guard.

Yeah, five minutes of pots and pans banging every night at 8PM will definitely change Trump’s mind on enforcing the law. — Chloe Cardassian (@CCardassian) August 12, 2025

Where do they get these stupid ideas?

🚨 BREAKING: Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib is on Capitol Hill banging a metal pot with a spoon to show solidarity with Hamas.

pic.twitter.com/Uqtjm0wi7s — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) July 25, 2025

Ah. From their stupid leaders.

Banging pots and pans for Gaza at Queen’s Park tonight.🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/xWbIFTL2mK — GGEC (@ggectee) August 5, 2025

During the pandemic, British people were subjected to a similar pathetic display every week by people who didn’t have the mental strength to face up to the reality of being unnecessarily locked up by politicians and elites who hate them.

At a certain point, you almost want to stop the politics for a second and ask if liberals are okay. Like, are their brains ok? Are their lives ok? Are they holding together all right? If they didn't hate my guts, I would almost feel sorry for them. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 12, 2025

There is a simple answer to that question.

No, they are not ok. They are mentally ill. pic.twitter.com/Boiejx45fO — Vote Hard 2026 (@RaynebowRayne2) August 12, 2025

* * *

