Guess What Leftists Have Up Their Sleeve In Response To Trump's D.C. Crime Crackdown...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In the wake of President Trump taking the decision to crackdown on crime in the nation’s capital, angry leftists are planning to counter strike by… banging spoons on saucepans.

Some might say they’re responding in the only way they know how. 

By making a load of noise without achieving anything.

Yeah, neighbours are not going to come outside and politely ask why their kids are being woken up.

Or why they’ve been disturbed from their slumber.

Not in D.C.

Trump must be terrified of this devastating opposition ploy.

He’s surely reconsidering deployment of the National Guard.

Where do they get these stupid ideas?

Ah. From their stupid leaders.

During the pandemic, British people were subjected to a similar pathetic display every week by people who didn’t have the mental strength to face up to the reality of being unnecessarily locked up by politicians and elites who hate them.

There is a simple answer to that question.

