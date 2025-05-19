Guess Who Democrats Blame For The Mexican Pirate Ship Smashing Into Brooklyn Bridge...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

As we highlighted yesterday, a bizarre accident caused a Mexican Naval vessel to hit the underside of the Brooklyn Bridge while crowds looked on from a pier and traffic drove overhead on the bridge.

Scores of Mexican naval cadets were standing on the masts and rigging of the Cuauhtémoc training ship, as part of a ceremonial tradition during the ship’s departure from New York Harbor.

On tall ships like the Cuauhtémoc, it is customary for sailors, especially cadets, to climb the masts and stand on the yardarms (horizontal beams) when entering or leaving a port. This practice, known as “manning the yards,” serves both ceremonial and training purposes.

It showcases naval discipline, honors the host port, and allows cadets to demonstrate their skills in managing sails and rigging, which are integral to their training on such vessels.

The ship was in New York as part of a global goodwill tour, and the cadets were positioned aloft to perform this traditional display for spectators.

The ship reportedly lost power, causing it to drift under the bridge which was too low for it, resulting in the masts holding the sails snapping and sending cadets, and debris flying.

Many were caught up in the ropes and their own harnesses, left dangling with serious injuries, with two of them tragically dying.

The NTSB announced an immediate investigation to find out what went wrong.

Chuck Schumer, however, wasted no time in attempting to politicize the tragic accident.

Taking to X, the Senate Minority Leader insinuated that the Trump Administration is to blame.

With the Brooklyn Bridge strike last night:



I’m fighting for answers about whether Trump and DOGE have impacted water traffic control.



We know they’ve been meddling with U.S. Coast Guard staffing.



Trump relieved Admiral Linda Fagan as Commandant of the USCG, and that position… — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 18, 2025

The rest reads…

We know they’ve been meddling with U.S. Coast Guard staffing.Trump relieved Admiral Linda Fagan as Commandant of the USCG, and that position is still vacant.And the hiring freeze has limited the ability for the USCG to staff up the Vehicle Traffic Service, that’s their traffic control operation that acts like Air Traffic Control but on water.We need action for our national security, infrastructure protection, and public safety.

TDS addled Democrats will blame Trump for anything.

Homeland Security responded to the allegations, noting they are entirely false.

Minority Leader Schumer’s accusations that a hiring freeze led to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Vessel Traffic Services not being adequately staffed are FALSE. The US Coast Guard has been fully supported and been exempt from hiring freezes. Additionally, this incident had nothing to do… https://t.co/BR4iJX2oX9 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 18, 2025

The rest...

Additionally, this incident had nothing to do with Vessel Traffic Services— when a ship loses propulsion in a high current area, the vessel needs to engage all capabilities to stop and ideally tugs are nearby to support. We encourage Minority Leader Schumer to get his facts straight before he misleads the American people.

The backlash against Schumer was swift:

You're such an idiot. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 18, 2025

I don't recall Chuck having any concerns with this bridge mishap pic.twitter.com/gvRekPUUuz — Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) May 18, 2025

How about the fact that not one single reporter questioned him about his outrageous/ conspiracy theory statements at the press conference. — Shawn Dooley (@vote4dooley) May 19, 2025

The answer is No.



This was an issue on board Cuauhtémoc, the decision to have only one tug, and a wind and current setting them down on the bridge.



The USCG was not involved. — Sal Mercogliano (WGOW Shipping) 🚢⚓🐪🚒🏴‍☠️ (@mercoglianos) May 18, 2025

How long before you blame Joe's prostate cancer on Trump? — Retard Finder (@IfindRetards) May 18, 2025

It’s definitely Trump’s fault that a Mexican navy ship experienced a mechanical failure and lost propulsion.



It’s definitely not the Mexican navy’s fault for not maintaining their own ships. — Storm (@stormrobinson) May 18, 2025

Grasping for irrelevant and misleading accusations directed at President Trump only demonstrates how desperate the Democrats are right now. Just when will Schumer realize that this approach is no longer working. — Wooden Wizard (@Timothy50835184) May 19, 2025

As Jonathan Turley succinctly concludes, the hair-trigger attacks after these tragedies only deepen the public’s distrust.

Polling shows that the public’s confidence in Democrats in Congress is at a record low of 25%.

On the day of Schumer’s comment, a new poll from the Associated Press (AP) and NORC at the University of Chicago found that only 35 percent of Democrats are optimistic about the party’s future.

That makes sense when your Senate minority leader is trying to sell the public a bridge story that treats them like moronic marks who will buy anything.

