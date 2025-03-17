Guess Who The Woman That Hit Trump In The Face With A Mic Works For...

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

The woman who knocked President Trump directly in the face with a microphone Friday has finally been identified, and you won’t be surprised to find out that she’s a rabid leftist.

As we highlighted, Trump supporters are concerned that such a lapse of security could occur, with many noting that anything could have been placed on the microphone as a way of harming Trump.

An assassin with a ricin tipped microphone (an amount of only a few specs of dust would suffice) could kill the president in this manner.



This is a security failure.



How many attempts on Donald Trump's life must be made before Secret Service tightens up?pic.twitter.com/HlLjzPD2TL — Muckraker.com (@realmuckraker) March 15, 2025

The woman’s identity remained unknown for two days before she was identified by Laura Loomer as NPR reporter Danielle Kurtzleben.

🚨SCOOP🚨



I have identified the reporter who hit President @realDonaldTrump in the face with a boom mic this week while he was speaking to the press on the tarmac.



Her name is Danielle Kurtzleben @titonka. She is the newly appointed White House reporter for @NPR and a massive… pic.twitter.com/dgViKT8wdA — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 16, 2025

Of course the 'reporter' who hit Trump in the face with a microphone looks like this. It was an 'accident'. Sure. pic.twitter.com/DjZkcM4jrg — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) March 17, 2025

Loomer noted that Kurtzleben “is the newly appointed White House reporter for NPR and a massive Trump hater and LGBTQ advocate who once suggested during the 2024 campaign that Trump only spoke in Howell, Michigan because it has ties to the KKK.”

.@NPR White House Correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben @titonka, the woman who hit President Trump in the face with a boom microphone is definitely a Democrat and Kamala Harris supporter.



While she was reporting on the only presidential debate between President Trump and… pic.twitter.com/EaiahCEW8s — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 16, 2025

Kurtzleben has been obsessively covering trangender issues.

How on Earth did @NPR reporter Danielle Kurtzleben @titonka get approved to be a White House pool reporter?



She has a well documented history of being a massive Trump hater and advocate of Trans issues.



I don’t think the mic in Trump’s face was an accident. pic.twitter.com/SvDRp3JrRj — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 16, 2025

“Did she hit President Trump in the face on purpose?” Loomer wondered.

Since becoming the new @NPR White House reporter, Danielle Kurtzleben has been very focused on reaching out to trans, nonbinary, and intersex federal workers who have been negatively impacted by the Trump admin Executive Orders.



Did she hit Trump in the face on purpose? 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/I6fq6XUg0i — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 16, 2025

How is someone who clearly hates Trump allowed to get this close to him?

Is NPR going to issue any kind of statement of apology?

