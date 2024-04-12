Gun Control Activist David Hogg "Gets Wrecked" By Chinese Immigrant Who Escaped Communism

Earlier this week, elite liberal-leaning Ivy school Dartmouth College hosted a debate about gun control between radical leftist David Hogg and Libertarian vice presidential candidate Jeremy "Spike" Cohen. Late in the discussion, a Chinese immigrant who escaped the brutal hell of communism told Hogg in front of everyone in the auditorium about what happens when tyrannical governments ban guns. Hog was caught entirely off guard and left speechless, as he had no script with progressive talking points to combat what was said.

"Hi, my name is Lily Tang Williams," the woman said in the video posted on X.

"Welcome to my 'Live Free or Die' state. Actually, I am a Chinese immigrant who survived communism, and under Mao, you know, 40 million people were starving to death after he sold communism to them and 20 million people died… murdered during his Cultural Revolution. So, my question to you, David, is can you guarantee me, a gun owner tonight, our government in the US, in DC, will never become a tyrannical government? Can you guarantee that to me?" she asked...

Hogg replied, "There is no way I can guarantee that any government will not be tyrannical."

Williams then said, "Well, then, the debate on gun control is over because I will never give up my guns."

She told the unseasoned youngster, who is supported by radical leftist elites who want to ban guns nationwide, to do a little bit of homework and visit communist China. And not to forget about the millions of people who died during Mao’s Cultural Revolution and Communist dictatorship.

Williams, who is also running for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster of New Hampshire, reposted this image from Spike on X.

Williams, who has lived through real communism, has warned Americans before about the dangers of the radical left's agenda of pushing socialism.

I am Lily Tang Williams. I was born in China to illiterate working-class parents, suffered under Mao’s Cultural Revolution and Communist dictatorship. I wanted freedom. America was my promised land.



I was 23 when I fled tyranny. Arriving with $100 in my pocket and knowing very… pic.twitter.com/cIoTlMOMxx — Lily Tang Williams (@Lily4Liberty) June 1, 2023

"That's why I'm here to warn you: The Mao's Cultural Revolution, in a similar style, is happening today on American soil," Williams said on a panel held at The Heritage Foundation in December 2021.

If it's not apparent yet, progressives have a weird obsession with recruiting and supporting children to push their dirty work, such as Greta on climate change and Hogg on banning guns.

Meanwhile, Hogg's activist group, Leaders We Deserve, has lately been under fire by conservative media outlets for barely spending money on actual candidates while racking up bills on travel and other expenses.

The problem with gun control activists is that they have very little to say that's sensible when off-script.