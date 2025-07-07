print-icon
Gunman Ambushes Border Patrol Agents In Texas Amid Anti-ICE Rhetoric From Democrats

by Tyler Durden
Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported moments ago that a gunman wearing tactical gear and armed with a rifle ambushed U.S. Border Patrol agents at an auxiliary facility earlier this morning. This shooting comes amid increasingly hostile rhetoric directed at federal agents — primarily fueled by Democratic Party lawmakers and their affiliated leftist Marxist NGOs — raising questions about the real-world consequences of politically charged attacks on federal law enforcement. 

"Three federal & TX law enforcement sources tell me an active shooter with a rifle & tactical gear ambushed Border Patrol agents as they arrived at a Border Patrol annex facility in McAllen, TX this morning," Melugin wrote on X. 

He continued, "Local police and federal agents returned fire, killing him. I'm told this was a purposeful ambush/attack against federal agents and a press conference is planned for later this morning." 

Melugin noted that "No federal agents injured. I'm told a McAllen police officer may have been shot, but is in stable condition." 

"Violence against law enforcement officials is unacceptable. Democrat leaders must stop putting targets on the backs of ICE and Border Patrol with their rhetoric," Elon Musk's America PAC (AMERICA) wrote on X. 

Tom Homan, President Trump's border czar, stated on Fox News: "The attack on ICE officers... is up nearly 700% now... We have Senators, we have Congresspeople that compare ICE to the Nazis... The rhetoric has to stop or it's a matter of time before one of the ICE officers goes down."

Last month, a top far-left city official in southeast Los Angeles County called for Mexican gangs to mobilize against ICE agents. 

Will the Trump administration finally get serious about Democrats and their rogue network of leftist NGOs accused of inciting violence against federal agents?

