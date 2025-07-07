Gunman Ambushes Border Patrol Agents In Texas Amid Anti-ICE Rhetoric From Democrats

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported moments ago that a gunman wearing tactical gear and armed with a rifle ambushed U.S. Border Patrol agents at an auxiliary facility earlier this morning. This shooting comes amid increasingly hostile rhetoric directed at federal agents — primarily fueled by Democratic Party lawmakers and their affiliated leftist Marxist NGOs — raising questions about the real-world consequences of politically charged attacks on federal law enforcement.

BREAKING: Gunman opens fire on Border Patrol agents in McAllen, Texas, is killed after they return fire, sources tell @BillMelugin_ pic.twitter.com/U809ecgPWH — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 7, 2025

"Three federal & TX law enforcement sources tell me an active shooter with a rifle & tactical gear ambushed Border Patrol agents as they arrived at a Border Patrol annex facility in McAllen, TX this morning," Melugin wrote on X.

He continued, "Local police and federal agents returned fire, killing him. I'm told this was a purposeful ambush/attack against federal agents and a press conference is planned for later this morning."

Melugin noted that "No federal agents injured. I'm told a McAllen police officer may have been shot, but is in stable condition."

BREAKING: Three federal & TX law enforcement sources tell me an active shooter with a rifle & tactical gear ambushed Border Patrol agents as they arrived at a Border Patrol annex facility in McAllen, TX this morning. Local police and federal agents returned fire, killing him. I’m… pic.twitter.com/xL3qw5G6OW — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 7, 2025

"Violence against law enforcement officials is unacceptable. Democrat leaders must stop putting targets on the backs of ICE and Border Patrol with their rhetoric," Elon Musk's America PAC (AMERICA) wrote on X.

Democrat leader Zohran Mamdani doubles down on anti-ICE rhetoric: "we have to stand up and fight back."



ICE agents were brutally attacked during the LA riots and are seeing a 500% increase in assaults.



Democrats are inciting more violence against our law enforcement officers. pic.twitter.com/TiSImCNAPU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 29, 2025

Tom Homan, President Trump's border czar, stated on Fox News: "The attack on ICE officers... is up nearly 700% now... We have Senators, we have Congresspeople that compare ICE to the Nazis... The rhetoric has to stop or it's a matter of time before one of the ICE officers goes down."

.@RealTomHoman: "The attack on ICE officers... is up nearly 700% now... We have Senators, we have Congresspeople that compare ICE to the Nazis... The rhetoric has to stop or it's a matter of time before one of the ICE officers goes down." pic.twitter.com/dkPVYqeG4N — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 7, 2025

Last month, a top far-left city official in southeast Los Angeles County called for Mexican gangs to mobilize against ICE agents.

"Get Your F**king Members In Order": L.A. Official Calls For Mexican Gangs To Mobilize Against ICE Agents https://t.co/lim3BAg83o — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 24, 2025

Will the Trump administration finally get serious about Democrats and their rogue network of leftist NGOs accused of inciting violence against federal agents?

.@HouseDemocrats MUST condemn this violent attack and end their dishonest smear campaign that has placed a bullseye on the backs of our Border Patrol agents. https://t.co/OPRlP1wadf — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) July 7, 2025

. . .