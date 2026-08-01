Gunman Targets Tesla Supercharger And In-N-Out In Twin Falls, Killing Two

Two people are dead and five more are injured after a gunman opened fire at a Tesla charging station and an In-N-Out Burger in Idaho.

WATCH: Video reportedly shows one of the two believed suspects opening fire with what appears to be an AR-style rifle in a parking lot in Twin Falls, Idaho. No word on casualties. pic.twitter.com/eBo3zagILN — Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) August 1, 2026

Fox News reports;

Multiple people are dead after a shooting at an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho. Police say the suspected gunman is also dead following what authorities described as a "very chaotic" active shooter scene. Authorities are still working to identify the victims and notify their families before releasing the total number of fatalities. Several others were taken to the hospital with injuries. Investigators have not identified the suspect or released a possible motive.

BREAKING: Multiple people are dead after a shooting at an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho.



Police say the suspected gunman is also dead following what authorities described as a "very chaotic" active shooter scene.



Authorities are still working to identify the victims and… pic.twitter.com/TU9d0euiKP — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 2, 2026

Footage shows a civilian used his Second Amendment right to repel the shooter.

🚨 WOW! An absolute PATRIOT put his LIFE on the line and engaged the shooter at a Twin Falls, ID drive-thru



THIS is America 🇺🇸



This man exited his car and returned fire to force an active shooter to retreat, undoubtably saving COUNTLESS lives



A TRUE HERO pic.twitter.com/F1v4vrK1Um — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 2, 2026

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said the "threat to the community is over" during a press conference at 5:45 p.m. local time. He said the gunman was also killed.

JUST IN: Police confirm the suspect in the Twin Falls, Idaho, shooting is deceased and the threat is no longer active. pic.twitter.com/YNHYeduxP7 — Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) August 1, 2026

*Developing...