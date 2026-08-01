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Gunman Targets Tesla Supercharger And In-N-Out In Twin Falls, Killing Two

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Two people are dead and five more are injured after a gunman opened fire at a Tesla charging station and an In-N-Out Burger in Idaho.

Fox News reports;

Multiple people are dead after a shooting at an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho. Police say the suspected gunman is also dead following what authorities described as a "very chaotic" active shooter scene. Authorities are still working to identify the victims and notify their families before releasing the total number of fatalities. Several others were taken to the hospital with injuries. Investigators have not identified the suspect or released a possible motive.

Footage shows a civilian used his Second Amendment right to repel the shooter.

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said the "threat to the community is over" during a press conference at 5:45 p.m. local time. He said the gunman was also killed. 

*Developing...

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