Guns, Grenades, Killer Drones, & The Hulk: Highlights From The 2026 SHOT Show

Last week was the annual SHOT Show - an industry-only convention held in Las Vegas, Nevada that's notoriously difficult to get into. Fortunately, we were able to call in a favor and walked 25 miles over four days. We met (or almost met) all sorts of interesting folks, including Deputy AG Todd Blanche, Harmeet Dhillon, FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin, Ted Nugent, Lou Ferigno, and the guys behind Kommandostore.

Walking into the show, we were confronted with a giant, ominous drone - the IAI APUS-60, with a SIG M250 belt-fed machine gun mounted to it.

The system can detect targets out to 25km (15.5 miles) with an electro optical sensor that has 10x zoom, while its infrared sensor has 5x zoom for night missions. This drone, which again is massive, can carry 77 lbs - or 200 rounds of 7.62x51mm when the M250 is equipped. Fortunately, being a SIG, it did not negligently fire itself (all firing pins were removed from all guns at the show).

Sig told TheFirearmBlog that the drone is designed to provide loitering air support to something like a forward operating base or a moving convoy (for example). Would you like to know more?

Colt, meanwhile, stuck a grenade launcher on a drone:

Photo via soldiersystems.net

Below are some of the interesting products we came across, however scroll to the end for links to even more...

Glock Gen6

Next up is the Glock Gen6, which was introduced at SHOT. Initially offered in 9mm G17 (full size), G19 (compact) and G45 (G19 slide on a G17 frame), the new Glocks have improved ergonomics, a rough-texture frame pattern and deeper slide serrations, which translates to less boxy design, more comfort, and easier racking.

Photo via nrawomen.com

The trigger reach geometry has also been reduced, which will hopefully eliminate the dreaded "Glock finger," as the folks from guns.com note.

Via guns.com

Bizon anyone?

Got a 9mm AK-V or KP9? Always wanted a Russian PP-19 Bizon, one of the most difficult and expensive Russian firearms to procure? Do you like 55-round helical magazines? Say no more... The folks at Stuff and Things, Inc. have come out with a conversion kit! Or, PSA sells the whole gun.

Via yours truly

SHHH!

This here's a cute little number - the Station Six 9mm suppressed 'covert' luger. Not only is it silenced, it's a bolt action (single shots) that's engineered for maximum silence.

Tracing its roots back to the covert, World War II-era Welrod pistol, and more modernized contract B&T VP9, the B&T Station SIX (Silenced Project caliber 9) harkens back to the famed SOE Station IX, where the original concept was conceived by the, then, Inter-Services Research Bureau. This updated, integrally suppressed pistol features a new grip and updated magazines, yet maintains its non-descript appearance, whisper-quiet sound signature and unique rotating bolt operation.

30MM Grenade Rifle

Barret Arms, perhaps most famous for their 50 caliber sniper rifles, brought a few of their new 30mm grenade rifles to SHOT. Developed in partnership with MARS Inc (not the candy), this little number won the US Army's XTECH Soldier Lethality competition's Precision Grenadier System (PGS) requirement.

From Barrett: "PGS is a soldier portable, shoulder fired, semi-automatic, magazine fed, integrated armament system (weapon, ammunition, fire control) that enables rapid, precision engagements to destroy personnel targets in defilade and Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) targets at close range."

DIAL THE GATE, WE'RE COMING IN HOT!

Not a new gun, but Stargate nerds were able to hold and caress a FN PS90 bullpup.

HULKING out

Actor and 2A supporter Lou Ferigno was at the show, where we got to meet him at the Gun Owners of America booth. Extremely nice guy, who agreed to arm wrestle GOA's Stephen Willeford (also extremely nice).

Lucky for Stephen, nobody made Lou mad...

RARE SIGHTING: A representative of the Kingdom of Wakanda was in town, though we must have missed their booth at the show.

What Else Is New?

Check out the following links to TheFirearmBlog (no affiliation) for excellent coverage on way more guns than we saw.

Palmetto State Armory's Fresh Crop Of New Guns

Eotech Scopes, Lasers, Silencers And Red Dots

Now The Chiappa Rhino Comes In .44 Magnum

Kaliber Tech KT10 Semi-auto 6.5 PRC & .300 WSM

Silenced Bond Arms Derringers, Better Suppressed Glocks

AS Designs MP5 Forced Reset Triggers

Automatic For The People: Now You Can DIY A Gatling Gun

An FG42 Or Walther WA2000 For Everyone

And remember...