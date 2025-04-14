This Guy Says "Science Is On Our Side"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A transgender campaigner told MSNBC Friday that “it’s very easy” to fight anti-trans legislation because “the science is on our side.”

‘Charlotte’ Clymer declared that “every credible medical organisation has come out and endorsed gender-affirming care and said that the trans military ban is ridiculous and unnecessary.”

Trans author @cmclymer tells MSNBC: “It’s very easy to fight back [against Republicans] on trans issues. The science is on our side. Every credible medical organization has come out & endorsed gender-affirming care & said that the trans military ban is ridiculous & unnecessary.” pic.twitter.com/KglPwZFsC8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 12, 2025

Yyyyyeah, it’s not on your side though is it.

The Science™ — Michelle Barrett (@muchtoocommon) April 12, 2025

Biological science for hundreds of years has operated on the fact that there are two genders and you can’t just do a switcheroo because you’re a bit sad.

The delusion is clearly on their side. The science is not. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 12, 2025

Clymer was previously known as Charles Clymer, a male ‘feminist activist’ who was ostracised from the movement after being accused of being abusive to women.

Now that Charles Clymer goes by Charlotte I guess all the accusations of mansplaining and intimidating women no longer apply. pic.twitter.com/j4cnocUh0u — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 10, 2017

Chuckles Clymer is a deranged lunatic. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 12, 2025

Since then, he rebranded himself into a self-identified woman named Charlotte who advocates for abortion.

.@cmclymer, a leftist political operative, recently underwent an identity change, now going by the name of Charlotte (previously Charles). Some wonder if the transition's a strategic shield against the #MeToo movement, considering Clymer's sordid HISTORY with women. Take a look: pic.twitter.com/N3uO80bXNX — RAM (Richard Armande Mills) (@RAMRANTS) December 13, 2017

Charles/Charlotte Clymer, the @KamalaHarris surrogate, has a long history of leveraging his Democrat Party connections to bully people.



After allegedly targeting women when he was a male, he then began targeting a small business after suddenly identifying as a woman. In 2018,… pic.twitter.com/DLUUCNiRLZ — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 31, 2024

Yes, more of this, Dems. You will never win another election. — Control Alt Delete (@WantToDieOnMars) April 12, 2025

He campaigned for Kamala Harris on was included on a Zoom “Women for Kamala” fundraiser event before the election.

The Harris campaign held a Zoom "Women for Kamala" fundraiser event featuring Charlotte Clymer, who appeared in a heavily filtered image.



Clymer was previously known as Charles Clymer, a male feminist activist who was kicked out of the movement after being accused of being… pic.twitter.com/l4S7FWtuJi — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 30, 2024

Chuckie was also allegedly involved in a voter suppression scam.

This filth is Charles “Charlotte” Clymer, a trans hero of the progressive left. His organization was just caught running a voter suppression scam by sending text messages to PA voters informing them that they had already voted. pic.twitter.com/tzKhtg1EPh — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 30, 2024

What science? Yes go with this. Democrats need to campaign heavily on this. — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) April 12, 2025

Go all in on this person Dems, please.

I wanna watch the new season of "Black Mirror," but I'm also like: do I need more dystopian narratives in my life at the moment? — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) April 13, 2025

Probably not, no.

