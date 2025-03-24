Hacker Hits NYU Website, Posts Alleged Test Scores, GPAs Based On Race

Authored by Jennifer Kabbany via The College Fix,

New York University’s website was hacked on Saturday and its homepage replaced with purported SAT and ACT scores and GPAs for the 2024 student cohort, broken down by race.

The hacker accused NYU of illegal admissions practices based on race. The alleged data posted on the hacked page reportedly showed that Asian students had higher average ACT and SAT scores, while white students had higher GPAs, compared to Hispanic and black applicants.

The page featured a black background with green writing and the message: “On June 29 2023, racial affirmative action in college admissions was ruled illegal. Computer N–ggy Exploitation (CNE) reveals NYU continued anyway.”

The phrase “TOP SECRET//NIGINT//NONORM” was also written atop the screen.

“The page … included four accessible CSV files revealing NYU admissions data since at least 1989, including over 3 million admitted students’ applications, demographic data, city and zip codes, and citizenship status,” the Washington Square News student newspaper reported. “The files also show Common Application data, which includes details of financial aid, rejected students, how many students applied Early Decision and personal information about siblings and parents.”

The hacker goes by the name “@bestn–gy” on X.

“There’s a lot more data from their data warehouse that could be analyzed further,” @bestn–gy wrote on X, according to a screenshot published by the New York Post. “I only posted (redacted) bare minimum to prove they’re breaking the law.” “The alleged data showed Asian students performed better on ACT and SAT tests, but that white students finished with higher GPAs.”

While NYU spokesperson’s John Beckman confirmed the hack, he did not say whether the data was correct to Washington Square News or the Post.

“The University reported the hack to law enforcement, is taking steps to make sure the attackers are out of our systems, and is reviewing the University’s systems to bolster their security,” he told the news outlets.

This hacker has also taken credit for previously hacking the University of Minnesota’s website in 2023 during which 7 million social security numbers were exposed.

* * *

Extremely Popular: ReadyWise lighter / flashlight combo...