Had Enough?

Authored by James Howard Kunstler,

"Minnesota Democrats hate ICE because they're deporting their voters." - Gunther Eagleman on "X"

Isn’t it obvious by now that the seditious mischief roiling Minneapolis is some kind of a demonstration project for a China-backed overthrow of the whole country? This is not hard. And, apparently, the Democratic Party is either a willing accomplice or a hostage in thrall to its captor — like Patty Hearst, the heiress kidnapped and bamboozled by psychotic Maoist maniacs who styled themselves the Symbionese Liberation Army, until she was happily making bombs and robbing banks with them (and ended up in prison).

Neville Roy Singham

It is well understood that these ICE-Out riots are organized and funded by a network created by one Neville Roy Singham (American, b. 1954), now based in Shanghai. Singham funds the Party for Socialism and Liberation, The Peoples’ Forum, Code Pink, the United Community Fund and a web of other money laundries that supply all the logistics for Lefty-left mobs going back to the George Floyd / BLM operations of 2020 and including the pro-Palestinian uproars of 2024.

Singham’s father, Archibald, was a Sri Lankan poly-sci prof at Brooklyn College, specializing in Third World revolution; his mother was a Cuban-born Marxist. Singham founded a software development company called Thoughtworks in 1993, and sold it to a London-based private equity firm, Apax, for $785-million in 2017, after which he devoted himself to the cause of “dismantling capitalism,” and destroying the USA. If ever there was a James Bond villain come to life, it’s Neville Roy Singham.

And then you have his perfect foil, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who visited China at least thirty times in his previous career as a teacher, his travel often funded by the CCP. What was he up to there? I think we’re going to find out. We’re also going to find out what he has been up to in the state he supposedly runs, especially vis-à-vis the developing mega-scandal of billions creamed off taxpayers through the Somali fake social services fraud network. It’s already known that some of that money found its way into Democratic Party coffers. How much of it landed in the bank accounts of Minnesota politicians and administrative officials? We’ll find out about that, too.

ICE-Watch Signal Chat boss Amanda Noelle Koehler with her boss, Gov. Tim Walz

The communication system for the Minneapolis riots is an encrypted Signal Chat network (“MN ICE-Watch”) run by Tim Walz aide and campaign strategist Amanda Noelle Koehler. That’s how they organize rapid-response actions against ICE and broader mobilization for key propaganda opportunities like the recent shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan acts as an admin for the MN ICE-Watch Signal group. Kind of makes you wonder if Tim Walz himself is involved in orchestrating the chaos. Another thing we’ll probably find out. Are these officials criminally liable in the deaths of Good and Pretti? In any case, it’s all a grand distraction from the massive Somali fraud scandal that broke out over Walz this month like a case of scabies.

The overall Singham / CCP plan is to get rid of Donald Trump, elect a Democratic Party Congress, and turn the USA into CCP-inflected clone state. The Dems have already made their strategy clear: bring in X-million illegal aliens (done) and set them up as voters; admit DC and Puerto Rico as new states to secure the Senate; stuff the Supreme Court with extra Lefty-left justices, and set about “redistributing” the nation’s wealth from the productive class to their rainbow coalition of the oppressed, marginalized, non-white, and mentally-ill. I’m sorry if this sounds like the ridiculous plot of a James Bond movie. Oscar Wilde was onto something when he observed that life imitates art.

Now, the question is: what are we going to do about all this — we who care about preserving an American republic based on economic liberty? And perhaps more to the point: how to put down the current engineered chaos in Minnesota ASAP, in a way that serves notice we will not allow our country to be overthrown by any Marxist-Jacobin rabble. Many are calling for President Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act.

The Singham / CCP / Democratic Party axis would like nothing better, of course, because they could then slap the “tyrant” label on Mr. Trump and set him up for impeachment in 2027, if they can take the midterm election.

And they’ll do exactly that if Senate Majority Leader John Thune keeps obstructing passage of the SAVE (election reform) Act.

Is there a path short of the Insurrection Act to quell the Minneapolis mobs?

How about this: since the Minneapolis Police have been ordered to stand down by Mayor Jacob Frey. . . why not deputize the officers as federal marshals and put them under the direct authority of the US DOJ? Then arrest as many unruly mob actors as possible, just get them off the streets and make the point that there are consequences. Meanwhile, seize the assets of all the organizations that are funding the chaos. No more coffee and donuts. No more Signal Chat dispatch system. No more subsidized motel stays. No more riot paychecks. All support gone.

Perhaps that’s a start. Expect to see some resolute action this week against the parties involved in the Minneapolis attacks on Immigration Enforcement agents.

And understand that the forensic litigation over Alex Pretti’s foolish death is just an obsessive-compulsive public ritual that is fooling nobody with half a brain.

Get in law enforcements’ faces with a gun and you’ve signed your own death warrant. What part of that is a mystery?