Hakeem Jeffries Ditches Gym, Flexes Photoshop Instead

Did House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Photoshop his waist to appear slimmer? Social media critics think so.

Jeffries, D-N.Y., became the target of viral mockery on Monday after critics pointed out what they viewed as botched photo editing on the top Democrat’s Instagram page.

The photo, shared Sunday, shows Jeffries standing behind a park bench in Brooklyn. However, the straight lines of the bench’s wood near his waist appear noticeably warped. Critics said this means the image was digitally altered to trim his midsection.

“Home sweet home,” Jeffries captioned the image, which remains posted and has racked up millions of views across social media.

When reached by phone, Jeffries’s office referred Headline USA to his spokesperson Andy Eichar. He did not respond to an email request for comment.

On X, critics piled on with mocking responses.

“Hakeem Jeffries slimming himself in Photoshop is the most transparency we’ve seen from Democrats in years,” joked Republican communicator Erin Maguire.

Journalist Eric Daugherty added, “Utter clown show. He thought no one would notice.”

🚨 LMAO! Hakeem Jeffries tried to make a super relatable post on his Instagram, but he is so photoshopped everyone noticed the entire BENCH is WARPED



Utter clown show🤣🤣 he thought no one would notice pic.twitter.com/Uq6WON6RnX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 7, 2025

Even Jeffries’s own Instagram comment section didn’t hold back.

As quoted by the New York Post, photographer Kiel Phillips wrote: You’ve got a terrible social media team, my man. Work on those editing skills.”

“He photoshopped a damn bench. Why bro. Whyyyy?” Asked bodybuilder Phil Heath.

Instagram user “kingsofscorpions” called Jeffries “SHEIN Obama,” comparing the Democrat to the fast-fashion retailer infamously known for cheap knockoffs of name-brand merchandise.