Hakeem Jeffries Threatens To Doxx ICE Agents, Compares Them To Nazis

Authored by Matt Margolis via PJMedia.com,

With immigration laws once again being enforced, ICE agents have become prime targets of the left—harassed, doxed, and threatened simply for upholding the law.

At a recent press conference, Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons laid bare the growing danger his agents face—not from violent criminals, but from radical activists hell-bent on exposing and intimidating them into silence.

The tense exchange began when reporters questioned why some agents had been wearing masks during recent operations.

Lyons didn’t mince words.

“A lot of agencies were invited to come out two weeks ago in Los Angeles, where we ran an operation where ICE officers were doxed,” he explained. “People are out there taking photos of the names, their faces, and posting them online with death threats to their family and themselves.”

Lyons said that in one case, ICE worked with the Secret Service to arrest an individual who had been actively targeting agents and their families. “We arrested someone that was going online, taking their photos, posting their families, their kids’ Instagram, their kids’ Facebooks, and targeting them,” he said.

He dismissed the outrage over agents covering their faces.

“I’m sorry if people are offended by them wearing masks, but I’m not gonna let my officers and agents go out there and put their lives on the line and their family on the line because people don’t like what immigration enforcement is.”

When reporters pressed further, Lyons challenged their priorities. “Is that the issue here—that we’re just upset about the masks? Or is anyone upset with the fact that ICE officers’ families were labeled terrorists?”

🚨 WATCH: Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons returned to the press conference on Operation Patriot when a reporter asked why ICE agents wear masks:



"People are out there taking photos of the names and their faces and posting them online with death threats to their family." pic.twitter.com/V7XqX8IrES — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 2, 2025

But this story gets even worse. Not only are ICE agents and their families being targeted by unhinged left-wing activists, but now Democrats in Washington are openly threatening to dox ICE personnel themselves, effectively aiding and abetting those who want to intimidate, endanger, and silence federal law enforcement.

“Every single ICE agent who's engaged in this aggressive overreach and are trying to hide their identities from the American people will be unsuccessful in doing that,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said at a press conference Tuesday.

“This is America. This is not the Soviet Union. We're not behind the Iron Curtain. This is not the 1930s. And every single one of them, no matter what it takes, no matter how long it takes, will, of course, be identified.”

SICK: @RepJeffries vows to reveal the identities of ICE agents—who are currently facing a massive uptick in death threats, doxing, and assaults—while comparing them to Soviets.



He should be ashamed of himself for putting targets on the backs of these heroes and their families. pic.twitter.com/wy5fMOEsO7 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 4, 2025

Hakeem Jeffries’ unhinged rhetoric should outrage every American who believes in law and order. Comparing ICE agents—federal officers lawfully enforcing immigration policy—to Nazis and Soviet secret police isn’t just vile, it’s calculated and dangerous. Jeffries knows exactly what he’s doing by invoking the 1930s and the Iron Curtain: He’s deliberately smearing these agents to justify their public targeting and harassment. It’s not just reckless—it’s an open invitation for extremists to hunt down law enforcement officers and their families. This isn’t leadership; it’s incitement. And it speaks volumes about the radical, unhinged direction of today’s Democrat Party.