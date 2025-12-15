Hammer Drops On Clintons: Appear For Epstein Depositions Or Face Contempt Of Congress

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

House Oversight Chairman James Comer is done playing games with Bill and Hillary Clinton, warning them that their endless delays in the Epstein probe will lead straight to contempt charges if they don’t comply.

With subpoenas issued months ago and the Clintons dodging every step, Comer’s latest ultimatum ramps up the pressure on the deep state darlings, exposing their ties to the convicted pedophile’s network amid calls for full transparency.

As we reported last month, the Clintons outright refused to honor subpoenas demanding depositions on their connections to Jeffrey Epstein, prompting outrage from Republicans like Rep. Anna Paulina Luna who blasted Democrats for their sudden silence on the matter.

The subpoenas, dropped in August by Comer, originally set Hillary’s testimony for October 9 and Bill’s for October 14. Instead of showing up, their lawyers begged for delays, only to ghost the committee entirely—classic stonewalling from elites who think rules don’t apply to them.

Comer has repeatedly highlighted Bill Clinton as a “prime suspect” in the saga, pointing to over 20 flights on Epstein’s infamous Lolita Express, multiple jaunts to his private island, and at least 17 Epstein visits to the Clinton White House. These aren’t casual associations; they’re red flags screaming for accountability.

Republican House leader signals plan to begin contempt proceedings against Bill and Hillary Clinton https://t.co/IKFORKWxdy — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) December 13, 2025

In a press release on Friday, Comer laid it all out: “It has been more than four months since Bill and Hillary Clinton were subpoenaed to sit for depositions related to our investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s horrific crimes. Throughout that time, the former President and former Secretary of State have delayed, obstructed, and largely ignored the Committee staff’s efforts to schedule their testimony.”

He didn’t stop there, adding a clear threat: “If the Clintons fail to appear for their depositions next week or schedule a date for early January, the Oversight Committee will begin contempt of Congress proceedings to hold them accountable.”

A spokesperson for Comer doubled down to Fox News, confirming direct communication with the Clintons’ attorney: “We communicated to the Clintons’ attorney today that they must appear next week or provide a date in early January to appear for their depositions or we will begin contempt of Congress proceedings. They’ve been dragging their feet for over four months. Time’s up.”

This escalation comes hot on the heels of President Trump’s bold demand for the total release of Epstein files, dismissing the whole scandal as a “Democrat Hoax” meant to smear Republicans while shielding their own.

Trump urged House Republicans to vote for declassification, declaring, “We have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party.”

Trump emphasized the need to keep the focus on GOP wins, warning that Epstein distractions shouldn’t overshadow them: “What I just don’t want is for Epstein to detract from the great success of the Republican Party… It’s a Democrat hoax.”

The Clintons’ defiance couldn’t be more telling, especially given Bill’s own admissions in his 2024 book Citizen: My Life After the White House, where he confessed to flying on Epstein’s plane for Clinton Global Initiative work and lamented, “I wish I had never met him,” claiming it wasn’t worth the scrutiny.

Yet, Epstein’s 17 White House visits right after Clinton’s 1993 inauguration paint a different picture—one of deep entanglements that demand answers, not excuses.

Comer’s subpoenas didn’t stop at the Clintons; they targeted other heavyweights like former AG William Barr, ex-FBI Director Robert Mueller, former AG Loretta Lynch, and former FBI Director James Comey, all potentially linked to the Epstein-Maxwell web.

In November, Comer fired off a letter to the Clintons’ lawyer insisting on in-person depositions, rejecting any virtual dodges. The spokesperson told Fox the Clintons “believe they are above the law and are trying to avoid giving depositions.”

With contempt proceedings now on the table and a potential House floor vote for full file release looming, the noose is tightening.

Meanwhile, Democrats Desperately continue to flog the dead horse of attempting to link Trump to the Epstein files.

