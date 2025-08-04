'Handfuls' Of Boomers Show Up To "Rage Against The Regime" Protests

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The pulse of the nation was checked again over the weekend as anti-Trump protests all over the country were held, but virtually no one other than a few white boomers showed up.

The demonstrations were dubbed “Rage Against the Regime” and people were encouraged to turn up in orange T-shirts because orange man bad.

Along with a few whacked out leftist TDS cases, there was a smattering of silver-haired warriors, clad in faded tie-dye and orthopedic sneakers.

🚨#BREAKING: Liberal activists have now taken over the streets and a park in Raleigh NC to protest President Trump.



What do you notice about the protestors?



Do you see it?! pic.twitter.com/SPQ2OWrbt6 — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 2, 2025

It looks like a nice day out from the nursing home.

Rage Against the Regime Protest in Harrisburg, PA. pic.twitter.com/IZIG7Leo3m — Mike C (@MikeC22453774) August 2, 2025

Drop the ‘r’ from the word ‘rage’ and it accurately describes what we’re seeing.

Stood with passionate voices at #RageAgainstTheRegime in Studio City, and glad my daughter Molly could join. Together, we sent a clear message: defend democracy, confront extremism, and hold this administration accountable.



And I’ll never stop fighting in Congress to help carry… pic.twitter.com/qR5GtJH9D8 — Congressman Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) August 3, 2025

It was less a revolution and more a retiree picnic, where the biggest rage was against the lack of shaded seating.

Today's Rage Against the Regime Rally in Petoskey, MI.



The personification of insulated resort-community Democrats ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wHGyU9Sntx — Izzy Lyman (@IzzyLyman) August 2, 2025

What we got was a gathering of grandmas grumbling about the good ol’ days while sipping decaf from thermoses.

🚨NEW: Welcome to Minnesota, where grown adults spent their Saturday raging against “the machine.”



They screamed, they cried, they said RFK Jr. is going to put them into concentration camps?



This is “Rage Against the Regime” — the latest protest from the 50501 Movement.… pic.twitter.com/bTnQPBySCW — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) August 3, 2025

Here they are, raging against a machine that’s apparently running smoother than ever, but hey, at least someone remembered to bring the Werther’s Originals.

St. Paul, MN- A large swath of older Americans have gathered for the “Rage against the Regime” protest organized by 50501.



They have multiple stations set up where attendees can throw rotten fruit at photos of Trump & JD Vance @sav_says_ | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/MbDtAYw4rC — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) August 2, 2025

nO KinGs!!

RaGe AgainSt ThE ReGime!!!



lol boomers need to go play with their grandchildren or something 😂😂 https://t.co/DysCTJAlxU — DGH (@danielgothits) August 3, 2025

This paltry turnout is Exhibit A in how America has truly healed under Trump.

Inflation being curbed, energy independence that’s got gas prices playing nice, and a secure border to name but a few of the successes have knit the fabric of America back together.

The protests fizzled not because of apathy, but because of abundance. Young families are thriving, entrepreneurs are innovating, and even the skeptics are secretly toasting to the turnaround. If this is rage, it’s the mildest tantrum since a toddler’s nap time.

