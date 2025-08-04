print-icon
'Handfuls' Of Boomers Show Up To "Rage Against The Regime" Protests

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The pulse of the nation was checked again over the weekend as anti-Trump protests all over the country were held, but virtually no one other than a few white boomers showed up.

The demonstrations were dubbed “Rage Against the Regime” and people were encouraged to turn up in orange T-shirts because orange man bad.

Along with a few whacked out leftist TDS cases, there was a smattering of silver-haired warriors, clad in faded tie-dye and orthopedic sneakers.

It looks like a nice day out from the nursing home.

Drop the ‘r’ from the word ‘rage’ and it accurately describes what we’re seeing.

It was less a revolution and more a retiree picnic, where the biggest rage was against the lack of shaded seating.

What we got was a gathering of grandmas grumbling about the good ol’ days while sipping decaf from thermoses.

Here they are, raging against a machine that’s apparently running smoother than ever, but hey, at least someone remembered to bring the Werther’s Originals.

This paltry turnout is Exhibit A in how America has truly healed under Trump.

Inflation being curbed, energy independence that’s got gas prices playing nice, and a secure border to name but a few of the successes have knit the fabric of America back together.

The protests fizzled not because of apathy, but because of abundance. Young families are thriving, entrepreneurs are innovating, and even the skeptics are secretly toasting to the turnaround. If this is rage, it’s the mildest tantrum since a toddler’s nap time.

*  *  *

