Happy Easter Amid The Squatters And Lunatics

Authored by Donald Jeffries via 'I Protest' Substack,

Spring is in the air, to quote a time honored expression. The atheists must really struggle at this time of year. Observing the plants and the flowers magically blossoming forth, the birds and crickets chirping. The renewal of life. It must be very hard to attribute all that beauty and loveliness to sterile randomness.

I feel sorry for those who don’t live in climates where the change of seasons is so visible. Who don’t get to watch the leaves turning golden and red and yellow in the fall. Or watch the birds flying south for the winter. But spring is truly special. It symbolizes the Resurrection which we celebrate on Easter Sunday. The coming back to life. Jesus rising from the dead was instantly recognized for the danger to the established order that it represented. You can read in the Bible where Matthew notes that “the Jews” were spreading the lie that his disciples had stolen his body from the tomb. This would probably be a popular view among secularists today, if they even acknowledged that Jesus Christ ever existed.

If Jesus rose from the dead, something which is scientifically impossible for human beings to do, this would automatically prove that he was the Son of God. Thus, such a concept must be ridiculed by all the usual suspects. The same thing holds, of course, for the Immaculate Conception. To those of us who believe in God, there is no problem accepting that the unfathomable being who created our world could impregnate a woman without sexual intercourse. Or die and then rise from the dead. The coldhearted eugenicists who rule this world have no time for anything supernatural, especially when it concerns a Creator who will one day judge us all. Instead, they try to distract us with black holes and big bangs.

Looking at the title of my little missive, you may be asking just what squatters have to do with Easter. Well, nothing directly perhaps, but they are suddenly in the news, and it is Easter time. I’m still trying to wrap my head around how someone can just break into an empty home, and then be considered the legal occupants. Even for our monstrously corrupt society, with its open borders and misgendered pronouns, this is incomprehensible. We are told that “the law” sometimes protects the squatters, and not the homeowners, or renters whose names are on the lease. I suppose that makes as much sense as men giving birth, or “White Supremacy” being responsible for the epidemic of Blacks physically attacking Asians.

When your entire civilization has gone mad, your laws will reflect that. So a classless, uneducated public official like Fani Willis is protected by the law. But a guy selling pillows, like Mike Lindell, is driven into bankruptcy and may well be prosecuted for expressing the view held by millions, that the 2020 election was fraudulent. One of the career criminals going around and sucker punching women in New York is released without bail every time. But the January 6 political prisoners are denied bail, and some still sit behind bars, over three years later, denied all due process. If that doesn’t sound like lunacy, I don’t know what would. We are dealing with something far beyond mere corruption. It is not even simple insanity. It is as if the Joker, the Riddler, and other comic book villains were placed in power, and all had a tyrannical political agenda.

As I mull over what will be in my Easter basket tomorrow (and yes, at sixty seven, I still get one), I think of all the homeless American citizens, forced to live a prehistoric existence on the streets. Sure, it’s often because of drug abuse or alcoholism, and more often from mental illness that goes untreated because the mental health facilities have largely shut down. But they are still human beings, who’ve probably paid a lot of taxes over the years. How must they feel as they watch the illegal immigrants- some of them undoubtedly alcoholics, drug addicts, and mentally ill- be given shelter in school gyms or even five star hotels? Depending on the source, the illegals are apparently getting as much as $2200 a month from our government as well. Even the craziest of the homeless must be irked by the fact these policies are being promoted by real lunatics.

Opening the border irrationally to unvetted migrants is about as insane as it gets. Or is it? Wouldn’t allowing squatters to take over someone’s legal property be even more insane? I suppose if you’re demented enough to allow all these people to enter the country illegally, many of them suspiciously enough young males of prime military age, then permitting squatters to possess the homes of those who bought or rented them is the next illogical step. What next? If a squatter or migrant wants your child, can they just snatch it? And if you can’t catch them running away, do they now have “possession” of your child? Every carjacker should be complaining about this. Don’t they essentially “squat” in someone else’s car? If they’re able to drive off with it, doesn’t it become their possession? What’s the difference?

This whole squatting thing opens up a lot of possibilities. Many, if not most men have coveted their neighbor’s wife at some point. That’s probably the one Commandment that has been broken more than any other. So, would “coveter” rights be any more ridiculous than squatter rights? If you can snatch his wife, and get her inside your own house, does that now make her your wife? True, if you had a wife of your own there already, that would certainly complicate things. But the absurd premise is the same. You could expand upon the whole squatter concept to include any property. If a squatter can take your home, they certainly have a right to your large flat screen TV. Or your high-end computer. Or your top of the line cell phone. Based on the squatter defense, all thieves should be released from prison.

What is odd here is that I haven’t heard of any cases of actual homeless Americans squatting in someone’s property, and the law basically giving it to them. Maybe it has happened. I’m certainly no expert on squatting. The whole concept baffles me as much as all the sudden deaths baffle doctors and scientists. And why isn’t the Left up in arms about all this? After all, isn’t every legal occupant of a property “indigenous?” The Left pays a lot of lip service to indigenous people. I guess there are no such things as indigenous homeowners. I don’t know how the law reacts to those without shelter staying in one of the many abandoned buildings littering the landscape of America 2.0, but my guess is they probably treat them less gently than they treat squatters who just take over someone’s home.

We appear to have gone way beyond “adverse possession,” which permits squatters to take over a property if they haven’t been evicted for a long period of time, in some of these recent cases. A woman in Queens, New York recently was placed in handcuffs and arrested, for changing the locks on her property. She did this to keep out the squatter who’d been occupying her property, which she inherited from her recently deceased parents. Because he was there for over thirty days, he has a legal right to occupy under New York City law. Just another reason not to live in New York I guess. Squatters have taken over 1,200 homes in Atlanta alone. Someone really ought to tell the homeless crapping in the streets. Squatting certainly beats living in a tent.

A recent headline read, “Squatters Are Taking Over Homes All Over the Nation.” According to the article, “Many states have laws that make it exceedingly difficult to get squatters out once they have settled in. In some cases, squatters are able to live rent free in beautiful homes for months or even years.” Does that make any sense? What kind of “law” would allow something like that? Would sane leaders permit something like this? Say what you want about Ron DeSantis, but the guy does produce some reasonable legislation once in a while. He recently signed a bill that protects the rights of homeowners against squatters. Multiple squatters had caused some $40,000 in damages to just one Florida property. "If we don't have private property rights, we will not have a free society,” DeSantis said.

Squatters really fit perfectly into a crumbling society where deranged transgenders and antagonistic illegal invaders are coddled by the authorities. Leonel Moreno, an illegal from Venezuela, recently made the news when he angrily urged his fellow invaders to start taking possession of American properties. Moreno claimed to have received $350 a week in government handouts since entering the U.S. illegally and bragged about earning $1,000 a day as a TikTok influencer. He has ties to a violent gang. So how could he not have tons of followers on social media? Maybe he can get the “Woke” lunatics in Congress to pass legislation to make it a “hate crime” to oppose squatters. Perhaps they can give squatters the sweet deal some migrants are getting. Free healthcare. Free housing. More money every month than the average Social Security recipient gets. If you oppose that, you’re a “threat to democracy.”

How do you even analyze these batshit crazy situations? It’s like trying to determine why someone thinks they’re Napoleon. Only now, he might be running a government agency, instead of sitting in a quiet and comfortable padded room. The padded rooms were in those antiquated mental health institutions, which were largely emptied during the Reagan years. I read and admired the work of renegade Dr. Thomas Szasz as a youngster. Quoted from his book “The Manufacture of Madness.” Forty five years later, we’ve manufactured a lot of real madness. Madness that seems to run our government, and our corporate world. So now we have a lethal combination of corruption, incompetence, and insanity to contend with, in America 2.0.

So if you go to church on Easter Sunday, lock all your doors. Hopefully you have a loud dog to scare off any intruders. Which is what “squatters” are. Just like “undocumented migrants” are illegal invaders. I guess in some parts of the country, if you go away for the Easter weekend, “squatters rights” might apply when you return. Don’t change the locks. You could wind up treated like a January 6 political prisoner. Enjoy the harmless secular stuff like the Easter Bunny, too. Easter should be a more religious holiday than Christmas. Born of a virgin birth is pretty remarkable, but being crucified and rising from the dead three days later is the foundation of our faith.

Enjoy your chocolate, but celebrate the Resurrection. And watch out for squatters.