Harmless Christmas Card Pulled From Shelves And "Destroyed" After One Trans-Activist Offended

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In a stunning display of overreach, British supermarket Sainsbury’s is frantically pulling a humorous Christmas card from its shelves after a single woke campaigner branded it “transphobic”.

The Dr. Seuss-themed card ironically features the Grinch character with the caption: “This Christmas, I’m identifying as a Grinch.”

This tame play on words exposes the brittle intolerance of gender ideology activists who demand everyone else bend to their language rules while simultaneously silencing any dissent.

A supermarket in Britain has pulled this Christmas card from shelves after someone complained it was “transphobic”. https://t.co/QnwTi8TdC9 pic.twitter.com/3os36FfuR9 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) December 17, 2025

Sophie Molly, a transgender ‘journalist,’ whinged on BlueCry after spotting the card at a branch of the supermarket in Aberdeen. Sharing a photo of the horrendously offensive item, she wrote: “Transphobic Christmas card in my local Sainsbury’s (Berryden). Please do better Sainsbury’s.”

Molly later said in remarks to Pink News, that the card “belittles the identity of trans and non-binary people,” insisting “Trans people don’t choose to identify as their gender – it’s part of who they are. Being trans is not a choice.”

Whining some more, Molly added: “Cis people saying they identify as something like a tomato, attack helicopter or a Grinch invalidates the lived experience of trans people. It tells the world that they think it’s a choice to be trans, something you can switch in and out of, like playing dress up. This is not true.”

No, that’s genderfluid, right? You tell us Sophie. After all, you make the rules. Literally make them up as you go along.

She wasn’t done there, adding “Being trans or non-binary is not something you can switch off, in the same way a cis person can’t switch off being cis,” and moaning that “When you consider the current UK climate of trans hostility, I feel that it’s a worrying sight.”

Get real. It’s a fucking Christmas card.

The backlash then snowballed, leading Emotional Rescue, the card’s publisher, to pathetically issue an grovelling apology and yank the design.

Jennie Rutter, the creative director, told Pink News: “It was in no way our intention to cause anyone in the trans community offence. We will remove this design from our range immediately.”

Jack Wilson, operations director at Paper Salad, which created the illustration, went even further, confirming: “Due to our contribution to the card, I’d like to apologise on behalf of Paper Salad for any offence caused. This was not our intention. We have removed the design from sale and destroyed all stock with immediate effect.”

Destroyed all stock? Talk about overkill.

This is utterly pathetic, & displays craven obedience to their trans overlords. Not altogether surprised by 'Emotional Rescue' given the she/her and 'Folx'. Someone buy the Creative Director an emotional support dog for Xmas to help her recover from all that grovelling.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/pdN7iki9hG — Gill R (@thespiralquirk) December 17, 2025

A Sainsbury’s spokesman then responded: “At Sainsbury’s, we’re committed to being an inclusive retailer where people love to work and shop. We offer a wide selection of Christmas cards and our ranges vary each year, so there’s something for everyone.”

Yeah, Ok. Except if one Grinch is offended by some words, then it’s suddenly available for no one.

Sainsbury’s caving to this pressure sets a disturbing precedent, allowing a vocal minority to dictate what the rest of us can laugh at or buy.

Not everyone is buying into this absurdity, however. Venice Allan, a gender-critical campaigner, slammed the decision as “surreal” and “extreme” in comments to The Telegraph.

She argued: “I think a lot of people would have liked that Christmas card. It shows you how people are laughing at this idea of identifying as transgender and social justice discourse in general.”

Allan pointed out the hypocrisy: “It also shows you how actually, no, we’re not allowed to laugh at this thing that everybody’s laughing at. They’re so offended by a Christmas card just slightly poking fun at the idea that you can identify as something.”

This incident highlights the ridiculous clown world we now inhabit—a simple, lighthearted card poking fun at a cultural trope is deemed offensive enough to be instantly purged nationwide and pulped out of existence.

The card is clearly a harmless jest, yet it’s being treated as a grave threat. Meanwhile Trans ideology, in addition to being utterly devoid of humor and intent on policing every corner of thought and language, is also riddled with mentally unstable individuals, as well as extremists intent on violence.

These activists tyrannically force everyone else to adopt their invented pronouns and terminology, and aggressively push to silence and punish anyone who dares to not comply.

Look no further than the case of Irish teacher Enoch Burke, who was jailed for contempt after refusing to use preferred pronouns and defying a court order to stay away from his school. It’s a chilling example of how dissent is criminalised under the guise of “inclusivity.”

Grown adults can’t buy the Christmas card because it’s deemed “offensive,” however your kids are subjected to television and online programming completely saturated with pro-transgender ideology whether you like it or not.

In this festive fiasco, the real Grinches are the ones stealing joy from Christmas, demanding conformity while crushing free expression. The card’s removal isn’t about protecting anyone—it’s about enforcing ideological obedience, where even a cartoon character can’t escape the wrath of the trans mob.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.