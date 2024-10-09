print-icon
Harris Attempts To Blame Trump For FEMA Hurricane Relief Failures

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Oct 09, 2024 - 01:25 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Kamala Harris reverted to her default position when talking to the cackling hags on The View about FEMA’s disastrous hurricane relief efforts.

She attempted to blame Donald Trump.

“He puts himself before the needs of others. I fear that he really lacks empathy,” Harris said of Trump, also describing his criticism of her as “callousness.”

Trump hasn’t been in office since 2020, yet somehow a woeful federal government response to a hurricane that occurred in 2024 is his fault because he said some mean words.

It’s pathetic.

She repeated the same script on Colbert’s propaganda parade.

While Harris is on The View, Stern and Colbert, Trump is giving out free accommodation to first responders prepping for the massive storm heading toward Florida, yet he’s the selfish one with no empathy according to her.

Harris also claimed that Trump is using the hurricane to play political games, yet she outright lied Monday in claiming that Florida governor Ron DeSantis wouldn’t take her calls.

Let’s also not forget that while Americans were begging for help, Kamala was appearing on a sex podcast, laughing about tampons. 

Her response is always either laugh inanely, talk about her mother, or blame Trump.

