Harris Attempts To Blame Trump For FEMA Hurricane Relief Failures

Kamala Harris reverted to her default position when talking to the cackling hags on The View about FEMA’s disastrous hurricane relief efforts.

She attempted to blame Donald Trump.

“He puts himself before the needs of others. I fear that he really lacks empathy,” Harris said of Trump, also describing his criticism of her as “callousness.”

In today's dose of unrivaled stupidity, Kamala blames President Trump for the FEMA failure with Hurricane Helene.



Kamala redirected FEMA funds to pay for Illegals.pic.twitter.com/iSBu6WRp6o — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 8, 2024

Trump hasn’t been in office since 2020, yet somehow a woeful federal government response to a hurricane that occurred in 2024 is his fault because he said some mean words.

Why is Kamala blaming Trump for FEMA's response to the hurricane?



Trump left office 3.5 years ago and she is on The View instead working to help people impacted by this. pic.twitter.com/qATWDfomkZ — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 8, 2024

It’s pathetic.

Trump has zero to do with this. The view and Kampala are twisting reality again. He didn't redirect FEMA funds to migrants. He used it to remove migrants from the US.



From CNN on 8.29.2019 "In late July, President Donald Trump’s administration informed Congress of its… — news4friends (@news4friends) October 8, 2024

She repeated the same script on Colbert’s propaganda parade.

Kamala Harris on Trump's hurricane misinformation, "Have you no empathy, man? For the suffering of other people. Have you no sense of purpose? If you purport to be a leader, to understand that being a leader means lifting people up in a time of need and not manipulating them." pic.twitter.com/QCsxxDzDz6 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 9, 2024

While Harris is on The View, Stern and Colbert, Trump is giving out free accommodation to first responders prepping for the massive storm heading toward Florida, yet he’s the selfish one with no empathy according to her.

President Trump is giving free rooms at Trump Doral hotel to the lineman getting ready to help the people of Florida during the Hurricane.



The people's President. pic.twitter.com/uRwM0UVjiN — Ronnie Lucero (@RonnieLuceroNM) October 9, 2024

Harris also claimed that Trump is using the hurricane to play political games, yet she outright lied Monday in claiming that Florida governor Ron DeSantis wouldn’t take her calls.

Let’s also not forget that while Americans were begging for help, Kamala was appearing on a sex podcast, laughing about tampons.

She showed up for 20 minutes. Trump went to area and donated his own money. How is FEMA his fault when they fall under her direction? — Jan Graham (@jlgraham55) October 8, 2024

Her response is always either laugh inanely, talk about her mother, or blame Trump.

The fact that Kamala Harris is appearing on The View instead of being on the ground in the Southeast is clear evidence that she prioritizes herself over the victims. — Clyle (@_clyle) October 8, 2024

* * *

