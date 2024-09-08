print-icon
Harris Campaign Has No Time To "Think About Why Certain Things Have Happened" In Past 4 Years

by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Sep 08, 2024 - 04:15 PM

Authored by Steve Watsom via Modernity.news,

The Harris campaign declared Thursday that they don’t have time to think about why the economy is the way it is right now with high inflation and poor job numbers.

Harris-Walz spokesman Ian Sams stated:

“We’ve got 60 days until the election. You know, we don’t have time to sit around and think about why, over the last few years, certain things may have happened or may not have happened.”

Oof, “certain things.”

The backlash was swift.

There’s no time for actual substance and trying to correct the roll call of failures.

There’s actually plenty of time.

The real reason they don’t want to think about it is that it’s been a complete shit show for four years while Harris was in office.

It doesn’t get much worse than this.

* * *

