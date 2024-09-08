Harris Campaign Has No Time To "Think About Why Certain Things Have Happened" In Past 4 Years

Authored by Steve Watsom via Modernity.news,

The Harris campaign declared Thursday that they don’t have time to think about why the economy is the way it is right now with high inflation and poor job numbers.

Harris-Walz spokesman Ian Sams stated:

“We’ve got 60 days until the election. You know, we don’t have time to sit around and think about why, over the last few years, certain things may have happened or may not have happened.”

Harris-Walz Spokesman: We Don't Have Time To Think About Why Certain Things Happened Over The Last Few Years pic.twitter.com/m9IpZrDYP1 — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) September 5, 2024

Oof, “certain things.”

The backlash was swift.

"Causation? Ain't nobody got time for that!" — John Tammes (@john_tammes) September 5, 2024

There’s no time for actual substance and trying to correct the roll call of failures.

"We have no time to discuss policies and programs. We have to elect Harris to find out what she is going to do." — Exposer of Donkey Fazoo (@Ionoclast50) September 5, 2024

There’s actually plenty of time.

I have time. — FreeRaccoon (@QRatioed) September 5, 2024

He wants to be unburdened by time. — Flying Gman (@flygriz) September 5, 2024

The real reason they don’t want to think about it is that it’s been a complete shit show for four years while Harris was in office.

Because there’s nothing positive to say about the last few years. — Don (@Ellington7Don) September 5, 2024

Did this guy lose a bet? — Tim Kelley (@timkelley1521) September 5, 2024

@IanSams - “Kamala Harris has the experience to be president, but please don’t look at any of her experience…” — DespeRobbo (@Desperobbo) September 5, 2024

Price gouging? Where? — ADAMX (@GO_DAWGS_BOI) September 5, 2024

“We got to go win an election”



That’s it. Power over people is all these scandalous scums want. — lemonice66 (@LefticlesLigma) September 5, 2024

It doesn’t get much worse than this.

This is an unbelievably bad answer.



Harris campaign: We don’t want to talk about what she’s been doing in the Biden-Harris administration for 3.5 years.



This is precisely her problem.



She can’t be who she really is.



She is a San Francisco liberal pretending not to be one. https://t.co/ONqPT4j11L — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) September 5, 2024

