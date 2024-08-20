print-icon
Harris' DNC Platform Calls For 'Radical' Mass Amnesty For Millions Of Illegals

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024 - 03:40 PM

The official Democratic party platform calls for the passage of the US Citizenship Act - which the Trump campaign on Monday called 'a radical amnesty bill that would give automatic citizenship and social security numbers to the millions of illegal aliens that invaded our country, including criminals, human traffickers, and gang members.'

 According to the DNC platform:

America is a nation of immigrants. The legal immigration framework was last updated in 1990 and does not reflect the needs of our country in the 21st century. Many immigrants today are forced to wait years, and often decades, to immigrate lawfully to the United States.

A robust immigration system with accessible lawful pathways and penalties for illegal immigration alleviates pressure at the border and upholds our values. The U.S. Citizenship Act would permanently increase family-sponsored and employment-based immigration.

This is in sharp contrast to Trump's platform, which calls for sealing the border and carrying out the largest deportation operation in US history.

"This was the plan all along"

Some are suggesting that the Biden-Harris administration allowed the country to be flooded with illegal immigrants in order to eventually grant mass amnesty.

