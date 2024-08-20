Harris' DNC Platform Calls For 'Radical' Mass Amnesty For Millions Of Illegals

The official Democratic party platform calls for the passage of the US Citizenship Act - which the Trump campaign on Monday called 'a radical amnesty bill that would give automatic citizenship and social security numbers to the millions of illegal aliens that invaded our country, including criminals, human traffickers, and gang members.'

The DNC platform calls for the passage of the U.S. Citizenship Act, a radical amnesty bill that would give automatic citizenship and social security numbers to the millions of illegal aliens that invaded our country, including criminals, human traffickers, and gang members. pic.twitter.com/6cAB2NrM7B — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 19, 2024

According to the DNC platform:

America is a nation of immigrants. The legal immigration framework was last updated in 1990 and does not reflect the needs of our country in the 21st century. Many immigrants today are forced to wait years, and often decades, to immigrate lawfully to the United States. A robust immigration system with accessible lawful pathways and penalties for illegal immigration alleviates pressure at the border and upholds our values. The U.S. Citizenship Act would permanently increase family-sponsored and employment-based immigration.

This is in sharp contrast to Trump's platform, which calls for sealing the border and carrying out the largest deportation operation in US history.

"This was the plan all along"

Some are suggesting that the Biden-Harris administration allowed the country to be flooded with illegal immigrants in order to eventually grant mass amnesty.

This is exactly why Kamala Harris and the Democrats permitted our country to be overrun with illegal migrants, this was the plan all along.



There is no denying this fact any longer.



This is why for the sake of all Americans we can not let her win in November. https://t.co/6EHCO4aYak — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) August 19, 2024

The DNC's pushing for automatic citizenship for millions of illegal aliens?



That’s not a policy, it’s a slap in the face to every law-abiding citizen. Rewarding those who broke the law sends a dangerous message.



It's chaos disguised as compassion — John (@johnEiid) August 19, 2024

They need new voters. The current ones they have are marching against them in Chicago right now. — Thomas Musket ⓒ (@ThomasMusket) August 19, 2024