Harvard's Gay Hit With New Plagiarism Allegations As Egregious Double-Standards Exposed At More Than A Dozen Universities

Scandal plagued Harvard President Claudine Gay has been hit with an additional six allegations of plagiarism Monday night in a complaint filed with the university, the Washington Free Beacon's Aaron Sibarium reports.

This brings the number of allegations against Gay to just under 50 - with seven of Gay's 17 published works already impacted by the scandal, and now, an eighth!

In a 2001 article, Gay lifts nearly half a page of material verbatim from another scholar, David Canon, a political science professor at the University of Wisconsin. That article, "The Effect of Minority Districts and Minority Representation on Political Participation in California," includes some of the most extreme and clear-cut cases of plagiarism yet. At one point, Gay borrows four sentences from Canon’s 1999 book, Race, Redistricting, and Representation: The Unintended Consequences of Black Majority Districts, without quotation marks and with only minor semantic tweaks. She does not cite Canon anywhere in or near the passage, though he does appear in the bibliography. -Free Beacon

Via the Washington Free Beacon

While Gay's footnotes are copied verbatim from Canon's endnotes.

Claudine Gay is the Christmas gift that keeps on giving



This scandal is doing more to expose DEI than years of criticism by the right



Hope she never quits — Gummi Bear (@gummibear737) January 2, 2024

Canon, pledging fealty, insisted that Gay had done nothing wrong.

"I am not at all concerned about the passages," he told the Beacon. "This isn't even close to an example of academic plagiarism."

Oh really?

As journalist Paul Thacker of The Disinformation Chronicle reports, students are held to a much higher standard than Claudine Gay and other academics caught plagiarizing.

3) This is how they "do the scholarship" in the Ivy League, people.



But it gets better. Brand new allegations that Gay had copy and pasted sentences in 7 of her 11 publications then came to light. — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) December 28, 2023

In just one example, Thacker found a Yale professor who literally sighed their name to a GalaxoSmithKline paper to promote Paxil.

To ensure the professor erased the PR company’s writing involvement, STI prompted her on the cover page: “STI Cover Page – To be removed before submission.”

7) One example: PR company STI was working for GlaxoSmithKline and wrote a paper for a Yale professor to promote Glaxo’s antidepressant, Paxil. To erase the PR company’s writing involvement, STI prompted her on the cover page: “STI Cover Page – To be removed before submission.” pic.twitter.com/U47zo338MN — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) December 28, 2023

Thacker then lists over a dozen examples of plagiarism and other malarkey he collected from universities in the United States and Canada.

For example...

10) Some of you might be familiar with Timothy Caulfield and his multiple pandemic hot takes. Caulfield once shamed Gwyneth Paltrow for wearing an N95 on a plane trip before converting to a “STRONG advocate for masks” and advising against shaming people for not wearing masks. pic.twitter.com/zyikxTGOCN — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) December 28, 2023

